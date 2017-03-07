Color Me Rad 5K returns to downtown Columbus

You begin a Color Me Rad 5K clean, but you don’t stay that way very long.
As you travel the route, you are coated with a variety of colored powders and gels until you look like a running rainbow.
“It is so unique. It is just so much fun,” said Becca Zajac, vice president of marketing and community relations at Uptown Columbus.
The 5th annual Color Me Rad 5K is Saturday morning in downtown Columbus. The event caters to the young and old crowd, and you do not have to be someone who runs regularly to participate.
“It is the biggest 5K in the city,” Zajac said of the event that featured about 3,000 participants in 2016.
Participants can walk, run or skip the route that begins at Woodruff Park, 1000 Bay Ave. Fun, not time, is the point of this event.
Along the way, there are eight color stations and runners get a new coat of color at each with the biggest blast at the finish line.
The colored powders and gels used are certified non toxic and is corn starch based with food-grade dyes. The color washes out of skin and clothes.
Sunglasses are suggested to keep your eyes safe. They will be available the day of the run.
Participants receive a T-shirt, phone case and a racing bib at registration. Additional gear is available for purchase.
Zajac said the many people who watch have almost as much fun as those participating. There will be plenty of games and music on site.
Color Me Rad is a for-profit business that gives back to communities where the event is held.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
If you go
What: Color Me Rad 5K
When: 9 a.m.–noon
Where: Woodruff Park in Columbus, 1000 Bay Ave.
Cost: $15 for children and $55 for adults.
Register: You may register the day of the event but it is best to register in advance. To do so, go to uptowncolumbusga.com. The promo code “UPTOWN” will get you a 10 percent discount.
