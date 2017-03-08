Church Calendar

Columbus
Cathedral of Prayer Church of God in Christ
2201 Buena Vista Rd. Annual Youth Summit 6 p.m. Friday. Various speakers will join in this community outreach program to children of all ages. 706-322-2086
Friendship Missionary Baptist
831 Sixth Ave. Annual Mission-In-Action/Brotherhood Unity Day Observance 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Sister (retired U.S. Army Lt. Colonel) Harriett Stephens. 706-323-6996
Greater Shady Grove
3000 12th Ave. 2017 Women’s Conference 9 a.m.-noon Saturday; 10:45 a.m. Sunday. 706-322-7039
Liberty Hill Baptist
6804 Forrest Rd. Evangelistic Ministry 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. 706-561-6778
Macedonia Baptist
2717 Cusseta Rd. Women’s Conference 9 a.m. March 18. Guest speaker will be Elder Erica Brooks. 706-689-3799
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist
4400 Old Cusseta Rd. Annual Spring Revival 7 p.m. nightly Wednesday through Friday. Special guests will be: Rev. Alonza Whitaker and Rose Hill Baptist on Wednesday; Rev. David Dawson and New Mt. Zion Baptist on Thursday; and Rev. Xavier Maddox and the 24th St. Baptist Church. 706-687-8134
Mt. Pleasant Baptist
3601 Youmans St. Spring Revival 7 p.m. nightly Monday-Wednesday. Special guest will be Pastor I. E. Mack of Unionville Missionary Baptist Church, Macon, Ga. 706-644-3101
North Highland Church
7300 Whittlesey Blvd. The Concert of Inspiration 2 p.m. Saturday. Presented by North Highland Ministry Choir. Traditional hymns and gospel music. Free. 706-561-7777
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Columbus
8827 Heiferhorn Way. Guest speaker Chaplain Neil Richardson on “Safe House Mission” 10:30 a.m. Sunday. 706-660-1442
Wynnton Hill Baptist
2620 Buena Vista Rd. 2nd Anniversary of Pastor Michael Sherman 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be Pastor Valerie Thompson and Revelation Missionary Baptist from Columbus. 706-322-8091 option 2
Phenix City
Around the Valley
Concord Missionary Baptist
11727 U.S. Hwy. 280 E., Salem, Ala. Annual Spring Revival 7 p.m. nightly Monday-Wednesday. Guest minister will be Pastor Anthony Shealy of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Loachapoke, Ala. 334-297-2365
Greater Ebenezer Baptist
Salem, Ala. Pastor’s Aide Day 2 p.m. Sunday. Special guest will be Rev. KeAnthony Brooks and Good Hope Baptist Church, Smiths, Ala. 762-822-2197
Hopewell Baptist
13400 Upatoi Lane, Upatoi, Ga. Spring Revival 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. Guest speakers: Monday-Rev. James Davis, Liberty Hill Baptist; Tuesday-Rev. David Dawson, New Mt. Zion Baptist; and Wednesday-Rev. Carlos Snead, Faithful Baptist. 706-575-0348
Macedonia Missionary Baptist
345 Oswichee Rd. Seale, Ala. Pastor’s 20th Anniversary/Appreciation Day 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Special guest will be Rev. Timothy Reynolds and the St. James Missionary Baptist Church of Cottonton, Ala. 334-855-4011
New Hope Baptist
Holy Trinity, Ala. Mass Choir Anniversary 3 p.m. Sunday. 334-855-3889
Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist
4434 Sandfort Rd., Seale, Ala. Pew Rally of Colors 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Rev. Emmitte Henry of New Central Baptist, Phenix City. 334-297-3526
True Light Ministries
9044 A Lee Rd., Smiths Station, Ala. Gospel Concert 5 p.m. Saturday.
Celebrating Pastor Kenneth and Deborah Wilcox Pastors Appreciation 7 p.m. nightly Thursday-Friday with Pleasant View Baptist Church Pastor Nelson Fears Thursday and Pastor J. McCauley, Mt. Olive Baptist Church and 3 p.m. March 19 with Bishop L.D. Skinner of Bread of Life. 706-718-5097
