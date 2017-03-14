Harlem Globetrotters bring basketball, comedy to Columbus Civic Center

The Harlem Globetrotters are bouncing into Columbus and the basketball team is bringing something new.
According to the team’s website, the Globetrotters are introducing the first-ever 4-point line.
The team was a pioneer in popularizing the slam dunk and fast break, according to a Newsweek article.
The world famous act will be appearing at the Columbus Civic Center on Thursday at 7 p.m.
It is the chance to see stars such as Ant Atkinson and Cheese Chisholm.
The Globetrotters combine great feats of basketball ability with comedy.
Founded in 1926 by Abe Saperstein, the team first game was on Jan. 7, 1927.
Since then the Globetrotters have entertained more than 144 million fans in 122 countries and territories worldwide.
On Oct. 1, 2013, the Globetrotters were purchased by Herschend Family Entertainment, the largest family-owned themed attractions company in the United States.
The Globetrotters perform more than 450 live events annually.
A big thrill for children is that following the performance the Globetrotters stick around for autographs and photographs.
In the Newsweek article, a female member of the team, TNT Lister, talked about the important role the Globetrotters have played through the years.
“The Harlem Globetrotters are a great part of the advancement of today’s society. Through laughter, positivity and sports, the Harlem Globetrotters have brought people together of all races and cultures, giving us all a common ground with one another,” Lister said.
On the team website, she said, “This team incorporates everything I love about basketball. Not only to play it, but to entertain, and to give back to the community. I’ve always dreamed of leaving a positive mark in basketball history, and this is the perfect opportunity to do so.”
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
If you go
What: The Harlem Globetrotters
When: Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m. The doors open at 6 p.m.
Where: Columbus Civic Center, 400 4th St.
Tickets: Tickets range from $27 to $71. There is a bench experience ticket for $231. There is a $5 parking fee.
Box office: The box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. It will stay open until about 8 p.m. the day of the show.
Comments