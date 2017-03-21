Uptown Spring Food Truck Festival offers meals, fun

If you can’t find something delicious to eat at the fourth annual Uptown Spring Food Truck Festival Saturday, than you are just not trying.
And it is the perfect place to taste something new and different.
The event, sponsored by Uptown Columbus, is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Wooduff Park and Dillingham Bridge.
There will be more than 20 gourmet food trucks and a craft beer garden.
DJ Dave Arwood will be providing music.
It is a great way to spend the afternoon with friends.
This is a fundraiser for Uptown Columbus and all of the proceeds go back into the community for events including the Friday Night Concert Series and RiverFest.
This event is kid and dog friendly.
Admission is $5 and cash only. Children 12 and under get in free. Credit cards and cash will be accepted by the food vendors.
Uptown Columbus will provide some tables and chairs but guests are welcome to bring their own.
Vendors appearing include Atlanta Seafood Company, Mac the Cheese, The Fry Guy, Deep South Biscuit Company, Mixd Up Burgers, Bento Bus, Tex’s Tacos, Brook Lynn’s Own, Peace of Pita, Bollywood, Gotta Have It, King Kabob, Paradise By The River, Cape Pies, Nana G’s Chicken and Waffles, Five Finger Philly, Jerk Brothers, Filipino Taco Truck, Not As Famous Cookie, Tracy’s Tasties, Sweet Jeanus, Simply Done, King of Pops, and Haute Cookie.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
