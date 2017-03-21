RiverBlast brings some bang to Columbus this weekend

Holly Wait says RiverBlast 2017 at the National Civil War Naval Museum is going to be a blast.
“This is our signature event and people are going to have a lot of fun,” the museum’s executive director said.
The official days for the RiverBlast are Saturday and Sunday, but it will actually kick off with a special free event Friday night.
Wait said Gen. Robert E. Lee and Gen. Ulysses S. Grant will be in Columbus for an “Evening With the Generals.”
“They will discuss their individual relationships as commanders and their relationships with their navies,” Wait said of the 7 p.m. show.
The roles will be played by historians Curt Fields and Thomas Jesse, who perform these roles across the country for the National Park Service.
“I am really excited,” Wait said.
She called the performances “fantastic.”
The main event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday with Civil War re-enactors setting up camp. There will be cannons firing, a musket demonstration, cutlass drills and more.
“There might be a skirmish or two,” said Wait, smiling.
There will be several craft vendors and a kids zone for the younger family members. Plenty of food and drink will be available.
At 5:30 p.m. Saturday the band, Dirty Road Republic, will play.
“You will be allowed to leave RiverBlast then come back later for the concert,” Wait said.
RiverBlast on Sunday will be from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Of course, those attending may tour the museum, which is home to the largest surviving Confederate warship, the CSS Jackson, as well as the wreckage of the CSS Chattahoochee. There is also the largest collection of Civil War Naval-related flags on display in the country.
“It is a great time to visit us,” Wait said.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
If you go
What: RiverBlast 2017
Where: National Civil War Naval Museum on Victory Drive in Columbus.
When: The event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday with a band concert at 5:30 p.m. On Sunday, RiverBlast is 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m. There is a free event at 7 p.m. Friday night.
Cost: Adult tickets are $7.50 for adults, $6.50 for seniors and military and $6 for students. Children 6 and under get in free.
Information: Call 706-327-9798 or visit portcolumbus.org.
