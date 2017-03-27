Thursday
Freedom: A History of U.S. Documents
A new, traveling exhibit is on display at the National Infantry Museum now through April 16. “Freedom: A History of U.S. Documents” illustrates critical figures and events while tracing the evolving concept of freedom from the nation’s birth until 1968. The display contains President Lincoln’s handwritten speech notes, a rare printed copy of the Declaration of Independence, letters from Civil War soldiers and more. Free; donation requested. The display will be open during NIM’s regular hours. 706-653-9234
Friday-Sunday
No Longer Slaves
Presented by Family Theatre “No Longer Slaves” is the story of 2 families during the time just before the Exodus. One family is Hebrew and one is Egyptian. They experience the plagues very differently. 7:30 p.m. nightly. Tables can be reserved if patrons which to bring food into the theatre. $8-$12. For reservations www.familytheatre.org. The theatre is located at Rose Hill Baptist Church, 2100 Hamilton Rd.
Friday
Bingo
Play March Madness Bingo around the campfire. 7-8 p.m. Family friendly. Win prizes and toast marshmallows. Bring a stick. $3 each card. $5 parking. FDR State Park Trading Post. gastateparks.org/FDRoosevelt
Saturday
Teen Poetry Slam
The Fountain City Teen Poetry Slam allows area youth to master their creativity and self-expression 2-5 p.m. In honor of National Poetry Month, 14 bright and talented voices will be taking stage vying for a spot on the 2017 Fountain City Slam Team. Free and open to the public. 1100 block of Broadway. 706-392-0777
National Parks Family Day
The National Infantry Museum is celebrating National Parks Adventure Family Day with the showing of “National Parks Adventure 3D” in the Giant Screen Theater 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oxbow Meadows will bring friendly creatures, provide fun crafts and interact with National Parks Service members. $9 which includes movie ticket, popcorn and drink. Pre-register 706-653-9234 x5849 or campdirector@nationalinfantryfoundation.org.
Denim, Bowties and Diamonds
The Delta Life Development Foundation Inc. presents “Denim, Bowties and Diamonds”- a red hot soiree 4-8 p.m. Wear your denim, cool bowties and glam diamonds and dance to a DJ playing the best of old/new school music. There will also be food. Proceeds benefit the non-profit’s charitable outreach fundraiser. $35-$50 at www.eventbrite.com. Columbus Trade Center Courtyard. 706-577-6922.
Sun Apr 2
Riverside Concert on the Lawn
The Maneuver Center of Excellence Band will perform live 4-7 p.m. at Ft. Benning’s historic Riverside. Kid-friendly. Free. 100 Vibbert Ave. https://benning.armymwr.com
