Nation’s top dirt track drivers coming to East Alabama Motor Speedway

Some of the nation’s top dirt track drivers will be racing Saturday at the East Alabama Motor Speedway.
“It’s a big one,” said EAMS President Billy Thomas.
Labeled as the “Alabama Shootout,” Thomas said the event is part of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.
Drivers will be racing for prize money but also to gain points toward a national championship.
The 60-lap race at EAMS will have a $60,000 purse with $12,000 going to the winner.
Among racers expected to compete is Scott Bloomquist.
“He’s like the Dale Earnhardt of dirt track racing,” Thomas said.
Others expected are Josh Richards and Tim McCreadie.
“These are the best,” Thomas said.
The race is being taped and is scheduled to be shown at a later date on MAV TV, a cable network with an emphasis on motor sports, and also on CBS.
“This is our second year with one of the races and the last one was considered one of the best of the year,” Thomas said.
This is the 45th year for racing at EAMS, which is located 6 miles west of Phenix City on Highway 80. About 30 events a year are held there.
The track was built by Jimmy Thomas, who had been a successful racer. His son, Billy, took over after he died.
Billy Thomas was a winning racer on both dirt tracks and in ARC A races at places as Daytona and Talledega. He has also built cars for top drivers around the country. His son, William, has spent plenty of time in Victory Lane, winning a couple of national championships.
Thomas said this series is like the NASCAR of dirt racing, with the super late models being very “powerful.”
“Each engine has about 850-900 horsepower,” Thomas said. “The cars will reach about 120 mph.”
They will be racing on a 3/8 of a mile high banked red clay oval track.
Thomas is busy making improvements.
EAMS seats about 6,000 and Thomas is having plastic chairs installed.
“We are doing it to improve the comfort for the customers,” he said.
They have already added indoor box seats and new lighting is being installed.
“We are doing some tweaking,” he said.
Competition will start with about 40 drivers competing in qualifying heats. Thomas said 24 should be in the main event.
He also said dirt track racing is seeing an increase in popularity and said people should come out to EAMS and see what all the excitement is all about.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
If you go
What: Alabama Shootout Dirt Track Race, which is part of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
When: Saturday, April 1. Qualifying heats begin at 7 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m. Drivers will give autographs at 5:30 p.m.
Where: East Alabama Motor Speedway, 6 miles west of Phenix City on Highway 80.
Tickets: General admission is $35 with children 12 and under getting in free.
Information: 334-297-2594, www.EAMSDirt.com.
Comments