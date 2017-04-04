Thunder in the Valley Air Show offers something special for 20th anniversary

The Thunder in the Valley Air Show is celebrating its 20th anniversary and it should be something special.
Event coordinator Phaedra Childers said the event’s planning committee has worked on this show for nearly two years.
“Even while planning last year’s air show, the committee was thinking about this one,” she said. “It did a great job of securing headliners from the past, and working closely with the military for our ‘20 Years of Thunder’ celebration.”
The show is April 8 and 9 at the Columbus Airport.
“The Thunder in the Valley Air Show continues to be one of the best supported events in the Chattahoochee Valley for which we are very grateful,” Childers said. “It has something for every family member with acts and many different attractions.”
Thunder in the Valley began in 1997 as a local fly-in for aviation enthusiasts and has grown to become one of the largest outdoor family events in the Chattahoochee Valley, bringing in top performers from around the country with attendance usually around 10,000 each day.
The nonprofit air show is managed and operated by more than 300 volunteers and raises fund for youth organizations throughout the Chattahoochee. Childers said the 2016 show was one of the best in its history with $57,000 being given to help in the community.
Vintage and modern aircraft will be on display at the show.
The U.S. Army Silver Wings will deliver the American Flag each day.
Among those in the air will be Greg Koontz, a veteran of more than 350 air show performances. He will be involved in two acts, doing a thrilling aerobatic routine in his American Champion Super Decathlon and also participating in the “Alabama Boys” comedy routine.
Veteran flyer Gary Ward will put his MX2 through a sequence filled with breathtaking gyrations that range from zero-speed hovers to dives in excess of 250 mph.
But all of the fun is not in the air.
The Big Air Insanity Freestyle Motocross Team features some of the top freestyle motocross riders in the world and they will be doing stunts soaring up to 70 feet in the air.
Chris Darnell is bringing his Shockwave Jet Truck to the show. Equipped with Pratt & Whitney jet engines, it goes more than 350 mph.
The “Rise Above Traveling Exhibit” is a mobile theater that tells the story of the Tuskegee Airmen.
As usual there will be plenty to eat and drink.
If you go
What: Thunder in the Valley Air Show
When: April 8 and April 9, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Where: Columbus Airport, 3250 W. Britt David Road
Tickets: Advance tickets are $10 and may be purchased at McDonald’s in Columbus, Flightways Columbus at the airport, Ace Hardware on St. Marys Road, Brusters Real Ice Cream in Columbus and Wingstop on Weems Road. They may also be purchased at www.thunderinthevalley.com. All tickets for people above the age of 6 are $15 the day of the show. Local outlets accept cash only.
