April 13-14
Crucifixion Portrayal
The reenactment of Christ’s last moments on the cross reveals the sacrifice Jesus made in a real and tangible way for all viewers. 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. daily. Evangel Temple front lawn, 5350 Veterans Pkwy. 706-323-1878
April 14
Improv Show
The Springer Opera House Improv Players (SOHIP) will have a live improv show 7 p.m. at the Springer. The show will feature long-form, comedic improv formats, including original forms created by the troupe including “True Hollywood Stories,” “Debate Night” and more. Suggested admission $5 to support American Cancer Society Relay for Life. Recommended for middle school ages and up. 103 10th St.
April 15
The Great Bunny Chase at Callaway Gardens
5k festivities will begin at noon with a Bunny Hop one-half mile run for the kids on an out and back course on Robin Lake. At 12:30 p.m. the 5K will begin on a flat and fast course around Robin Lake. 3,000 Easter eggs will be dropped along the course and the Easter Bunny is waiting to be chased. After the 5K, Callaway’s Easter Egg Hunt will begin for the kids. $15/Run; $25/5K www.callawaygardens.com
PAWS for the Camera Fashion Show
Have a Saturday of fun with fashions by Southern Pearl and the Kiddie Shoppe while adoptable pups walk the runway alongside M&D Images senior models. The event will be held in the median of the 1100 block of Broadway with seating at 9:30 a.m. The show begins at 10 a.m. Ticket are $10 (cash or check only) and can be purchased at PAWS Humane, the Southern Pearl, Kiddie Shoppe or M&D Images Studio. Proceeds benefit the homeless animals PAWS take care of day in and day out. For additional info call 706-577-9713.
Pet Parade
Pets wear your finest and stroll on down to the Twelfth Annual Longleaf Easter Pet Parade 10:30 a.m. Benefiting the Humane Society of Harris County, the event is celebrating its 12th year and has been a big success in terms of fundraising. There will be contests, prizes, raffles and an Easter Bone Hunt. The parade will begin at the entrance to Longleaf Subdivision at Callaway at 10:30 a.m. There is no fee to participate. To pre-register of for further info 404-863-1068.
April 16
Callaway Gardens Sunrise Service
Enjoy an inspiring Easter Sunrise Service featuring Chris Patton. 7 a.m. promptly. Led by Marc Pritchett, pastor of Northridge Church in Thomaston, Ga. and founder of RUSH Ministries. Enter through the beach gate on U.S. Hwy. 27 and proceed to the parking lot on the opposite side of the entrance. Often standing-room only, bring your chairs if you’d like. Robin Lake Beach Ski Pavilion Callaway Gardens. www.callawaygardens.com
