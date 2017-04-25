Georgia native coming to the RiverCenter to star in ‘Mamma Mia!’

“Mamma Mia!” is coming to Columbus on Friday. The musical is based on the songs of ABBA, and is known for its catchy melodies and humor. It ran for 14 years on Broadway, and is now in its national farewell tour.
The show is at 7:30 p.m. at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.
Dustin Harris Smith plays the role of Sky. Sky is the fiance to Sophie, the musical’s female ingenue. Smith is a native of Georgia, and has been with the tour for two years.
He recently sat down with arts reporter Carrie Beth Wallace to discuss his personal journey to the stage, his experience playing Sky, and what it’s like to be on this national farewell tour. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: Tell us a little about yourself. When did you know you wanted to perform?
A: I’m a native of Atlanta, and I’ve been performing since seventh grade as FDR in Annie, though my mom would say I’d started even earlier. I’m a general goofball and love making people feel emotion through theater — “Mamma Mia” is no exception.
Q: I’ve heard you’re from Georgia. Where specifically are you from? What’s it like to perform in your home state?
A: I am indeed from Georgia! Technically I’m from the burbs above Atlanta. It truly is heartwarming to have a homecoming in Georgia. There’s always that familiar yearning when we travel through the South.
Q: Are you expecting to have any family or friends in the Columbus audience that night?
A: As far as I know, I don’t have anyone in the audience, but I wouldn’t be surprised if I meet someone afterward that showed up without telling me. It’s a crazy small world, and I probably know a bunch of people in Columbus.
Q: You graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. What took you there? Do you feel as though your time at Tisch prepared you for your career?
A: I picked NYU Tisch out of a myriad of schools because of their location in the heart of Manhattan and my desire to get a well-rounded liberal arts education. I think engaging in multiple disciplines is an important part of being an actor, and NYU certainly gave me many life tools, let alone acting techniques. It was also through a show NYU that I booked my first national tour, so it has certainly helped in my career.
Q: You’re currently in your second year of the “Mamma Mia!” National Tour. What has this experience been like for you?
A: This show is so poppy and catchy — it attracts some lively people singing and dancing along — and we respond in kind. No matter what kind of day I’m having, by the end of the show, when the audience is dancing and singing along with us, it’s easy to put the day behind and just jam out.
Q: What has it meant to you to be a part of a farewell tour?
A: Being part of a farewell tour hasn’t fully dawned on me yet. To be part of a legacy with such a long-running show as “Mamma Mia” is an overwhelming prospect and I’m certainly humbled to say the least.
Q: How do you maintain vocal health on tour?
A: Good question. I normally have a brief routine I do before every show to warm up my voice. As far as general maintenance is concerned, I have to watch my diet and intake from acidic and spicy foods, or else that’ll come out in a rather unfortunate way during a song or dance.
Q: What are the challenges of playing Sky?
A: Sky’s a character that treads the line between sensitive and controlling. Some of his lines may come across as slightly controlling — and that is a pitfall I have to constantly avoid — but in the end, he just wants what’s best for him and Sophie.
Q: Do you identify personally with Sky? What’s it like to play a character like him?
A: I think I identify with Sky’s ability to assess and reach a conclusion on a given situation. He’s otherwise care-free and can be quite the jokester at times, which totally fits with my personality.
Q: What is the one thing you look forward to in every performance?
A: I look forward to the finale, when the facade is dropped and the audience gets to join in with the cast and sing, clap and dance along to some well known hits. There’s nothing like it.
Q: What are the biggest challenges of a national tour?
A: The travel on tour is amazing but also we get to see the world and different communities we would have not otherwise have ventured into, but sometimes we barely dip our toes in before we have to depart these unique cities.
Q: What is special or unique about this particular cast?
A: This cast gels so well together; it’s rare that you are placed in a company for so long together where it feels like you’re playing with people on stage instead of “going to work.” My fellow actors all are such supportive people.
Q: Anything else you’d like audience members to know?
A: Bring your sequined dresses, jumpsuits and boas and don’t be embarrassed by it. It’s ABBA! Come be a dancing queen for just a few hours with us.
If you go
What: “Mamma Mia!”
When: April 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway
Cost: $44.50-$54.50
Call: rivercenter.org
