Springer’s new show features puppets, but it’s not meant for young children

Director Shane Hall says “Avenue Q” is like no other show you have seen before.
And he believes you will thoroughly enjoy this unique presentation.
“It has great music and a lot of really funny moments,” Hall said.
What makes the show so extraordinary is the use of puppets, similar to those seen on “Sesame Street,” which are controlled by the actors.
Something particularly different for Columbus is that the Springer Opera House, where “Avenue Q” begins a three-week run on Thursday, will feature two different versions of the show.
Hall said “Avenue Q” features adult themes and some risqué language.
On May 4 and May 7, there will be a PG-13 version presented.
“Yes, it has puppets, but neither version is for young children,” Hall said.
The show with music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, won the 2004 Tony Award for best musical.
The show tells the story of a recent college graduate who moves into a shabby New York apartment all the way out on “Avenue Q.” He soon discovers that although the residents seem nice, it is clear this is not your ordinary neighborhood. He and his new-found friends struggle to find jobs, dates and their ever elusive purpose in life.
Casey Ross is playing the lead character Princeton, making his ninth appearance at the Springer.
His performances here include “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Producers” and “The Full Monty.”
A Kansas native based in Chicago, he is active in film and commercials as well as theater.
He said “Avenue Q” is like nothing he has ever done.
“I am working a different set of muscles,” said a smiling Ross, who found controlling a puppet a little tougher than he thought it would be.
He said it is really a different experience for the actors, but something that has been fun doing.
Of the story, he said it is about “letting life happen.”
He said there is a lot of hope.
Andy Harvey of West Virginia, an actor who played Scrooge in a national tour of “A Christmas Carol,” returns to the Springer stage where he has entertained local theater-goers playing the lead in “Les Miserables” and “Shrek the Musical.”
Other actors include Jennifer Castleberry, Nakiya Peterkin, Johanna Cabatingan, Jim Pharr and Heather McLendon.
The puppets were created by Avery Jones, a professional puppeteer from Phenix City. He began each from scratch and in rehearsals has taught the actors how to make them come alive.
“The hope is people will watch the puppets and not the actors on the stage with them,” Jones said.
If you go
What: “Avenue Q,” a musical comedy.
Where: Springer Opera House, 103 E. 10th St.
When: There will shows at 7:30 p.m. on April 27, 28, 29, May 5, 6, 11, 12, 13. There will be a PG-13 version of the show performed May 4 at 7:30 p.m. and May 7 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets: Adult tickets range from $40-$50 depending on which show is requested. Student tickets range from $15-$25. There are discounts available for educators, military, seniors and public safety workers.
