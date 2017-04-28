Friday-Saturday
Swift Water Rescue
Join Whitewater Express and instructors David Bazemore, David Peek Sr., Jesse and Francheska Hebden. 5 p.m. Fun but very informative course on swift water rescue. $200 for entire course with free camping. Limited space. Call 706-321-4720 to reserve a spot. www.whitewaterexpress.com/chattahoochee
Uptown’s Riverfest
Uptown Columbus is hosting RiverFest-a weekend long event along the Riverwalk in Columbus. 6-10:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until ? Saturday. Live music by Peggy Jenkins and The Bizzness on the main stage at Woodruff Park and concludes with The Journey Tribute Band: Departure. The Boy Scout Expo will have fun for all ages. Upstream is stand-up paddling, rafting zip lining and Paddle with the Pyranha Kaya Pros. Food truck and local artisans. Admission is free both days. UptownRiverFest.com
Friday
Hidden Figures
The National Infantry Museum will host a one-time-only screening of “Hidden Figures,” the Academy Award-nominated film based on the true story of a team of African-American female mathematicians who served a vital role in NASA during the early years of the U.S. space program. Before the film, at 6 p.m., a panel of experts will discuss their experiences working with the space program and their inspirations for pursuing a career in aeronautics. The screening begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission to both the panel discussion and film is free. Concessions will be available.
First Friday Art Walk
Artahoochee’s First Friday Art Walk and Craft Fair along with Food Trucks will begin at 5 p.m. at “The Lawn at River Falls” (beside Chattahoocee Brewing Company.
Saturday-Sunday
Frozen
The Academy Dance Center presents “Frozen”, specially adapted for the students of the Academy. 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. A separate Jazz & Musical Theatre Dance section of the show, entitled “Hooray for Hollywood!” will highlight hit Academy-winning movies and musicals from the past and present. $20. RiverCenter. www.academydancecenter.com
Saturday
Columbus Goes to Mars
Special guests from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center will be in the Chattahoochee Valley to assist in Columbus’ greatest and most daring voyage yet. “Columbus Goes to Mars” is a free community-wide, space-themed learning event host by CSU’s Coca-Cola Space Science Center in partnership with the Columbus Museum and the National Infantry Museum. Visit www.ccssc.org/ColumbusGoesToMars.html for detailed schedule of events and activities.
Comments