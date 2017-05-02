Plenty of food, music at 2017 RiverFest

No dragon boat races, no problem.
There will still be plenty of fun at the 2017 RiverFest on Friday and Saturday.
Event coordinator Stephanie Woodham said the annual competition on the Chattahoochee River was canceled this year, but it may return in 2018.
“We just did not have enough participants,” she said. “The number of teams has been dwindling.”
But good music and food should still bring a big crowd to the free Uptown Columbus event
“It’s still going to a great time by the river for everyone,” Woodham said.
RiverFest, which kicks off the Columbus whitewater season, is 6 p.m. until late in the evening on Friday and 9 a.m. until late in the evening Saturday. It will be held at Woodruff Park, 1000 Bay Ave.
While Jimmy Buffet will not be at RiverFest nor bands Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Journey, the next best thing will be entertaining.
Among the performers are the tribute bands The Breakdowns (Tom Petty), Sons of Sailors (Jimmy Buffett) and Departure (Journey).
Filling the air with the sound of rhythm and blues will be Peggy Jenkins and the Bizness and D.S.O.S. (Deeper Shades of Soul).
There will be a variety of food trucks and local artisans present both days.
Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, the Boy Scout Expo invades Woodruff Park with fun for all ages, featuring geocaching activities, a tomahawk throwing contest, outdoor cook-off, archery activities and more.
Woodham said further upstream people will be able to paddle with the Pyranha Kayak Pros.
Of course, there will be plenty of rafting and zip line activity available with Whitewater Express.
For more information about Uptown’s RiverFest, visit uptownriverfest.com or call 706.596.0111.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
If you go
What: 2017 RiverFest
Where: Woodruff Park, 1000 Bay Ave. in Columbus
When: Friday 6 p.m. until late evening and Saturday 9 a.m. until late evening
Cost: Free
Bands: Peggy Jenkins and the Bizness will play Friday at 6:30 p.m. followed at 8:30 p.m. by Departure. On Saturday, The Breakdowns will play at 5 p.m. followed by D.S.O.S. at 7 p.m. and Sons of Sailors at 9 p.m.
Comments