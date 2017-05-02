Central High School
▪ The Class of 1996 is looking for its member grads to participate in all activities for the 20-year high school reunion. Please contact Kandis Feagins-Marshall kandydove@hotmail.com or Monyetta Threatts-Calhoun lashalle01@yahoo.com.
▪ The Class of 1961 will hold its 55th Reunion on Saturday, Oct. 15. Myra Jean Adams Currier myracurrier@att.net.
Hardaway High Class of ‘67
The first Hardaway graduating class (1967) is planning a 50-year reunion. Classmates are asked to contact Jim Railey at railey.jim@gmail.com or Geri Paul Regnier at regnier_michael@knology.net.
Spencer High School
The classes of 1937, 1947 1957, 1967, 1977, 1987, 1997 and 2007 will hold a reunion the weekend of May 18-21. Contact Calvin Perry at 706-682-1977 for more info.
