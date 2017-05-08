Thursday-Saturday
Avenue Q The Musical: R-rated version
Winner of the Tony for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book, “Avenue Q” is a laugh-out-loud adult-themed musical that tells the timeless story of a recent college grad named Princeton who moves into a shabby New York apartment on Avenue Q. 7:30 p.m. nightly. In this not-your-ordinary neighborhood, Princeton and his friends struggle to find jobs, dates and their purpose in life. Tickets $15-$45. This production features themes and language that are not suitable for young audiences and is rated “R” for “Racy”. Springer Opera House. www.springeroperahouse.org
Thursday
Newcomers and Friends Club
A club open to all women in Columbus and the surrounding area with free coffee 10:30 a.m. Jane Beatty, from West GA Eye, will speak on the “Adventures in Zimbabwe.” Columbus Public Library. (Take note of date.) 706-341-9516
Friday -Saturday
Frogtown Crawfish Festival
10th Annual Festival featuring 2,000 lbs. of a live Louisiana crawfish boil. 6-11:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-11:30 p .m. Saturday. Food vendors will be serving up kettle corn, funnel cake, seafood, turkey legs, gyros and more. There will be a kids zone with inflatables, games and live music all weekend. Entry fee $10/adults each day. Kids 12 and under free. 1000 Bay Ave., Woodruff Park. www.frogtownhollowjam.com
Friday
Free Concert
Uptown’s Friday night concert series Lloyd Buchanan with Cubed Roots 7 p.m. Bring your lawn chair, blanket and enjoy a night of great music and fun. Outside food and beverages are allowed. (No glass containers and outside alcoholic beverages.) Free and open to all ages. 1000 Block of Broadway. www.uptowncolumbusga.com.
Uptown Happy Hour Tour
Where food meets history. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Put on your walking shoes to discover the best local restaurants and stores in Uptown Columbus. Learn a bit of history, architecture and culture. Three stops at The Loft, Scruffy Murphy’s Irish Pub and Nonic Bar plus Kitchen with tastes and drinks. $45/person. Must be over 21. Limited capacity. Meet at The Loft, 1032 Broadway. www.columbuseastsfoodtours.com
Saturday
Water Festival and River Cleanup
Support your local park and team up with Rivers Alive to clean up the Chattahoochee river at Florence Marina State Park. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Lunch will be provided for volunteers along with games and exhibits to discover the importance of keeping our waterways clean. Free. Florence Marina State Park, Hwy. 39, Omaha, Ga. 229-838-4706
iLoveKickboxing
Open House 2- 6 p.m. Meet instructors. Live demos, music, food and prizes as well as 50 percent off trial classes. 6516 Kitten Lake Drive, Suite 8. iLoveKickboxing.com
Sickle Cell Orientation
The Association of Sickle Cell, Lower Chattahoochee Region is hosting an orientation for those living with sickle cell in our area. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information will be provided on the services and support provided. Free. RSVP 706-566-6329. Columbus Public Library, 3000 Macon Rd. sicklecellcolumbus@gmail.com.
Comments