Atlanta Rhythm Section to perform at Phenix City Amphitheater

Lead singer Rodney Justo says members of Atlanta Rhythm Section take performing seriously.
“If you buy a ticket and invest in us, we can’t let you down,” Justo said in a telephone interview.
That does not mean the musicians don’t have a lot of fun on stage. They do, even to the point of pulling jokes on one another.
“That keeps it interesting,” Justo said. “I think it is obvious to everyone we are having a good time.”
People will be able to join in on the fun Saturday night at the Phenix City Amphitheater.
Justo said the southern rock band is on a “mission to entertain people,” and Atlanta Rhythm Section will do that by performing the many hits it has recorded over more than 40 years. Their hits include “Doraville,” “I Am So Into You,” “Imaginary Lover,” “Do It or Die” and “Spooky.”
To celebrate their hit “Champagne Jam,” champagne will be available at the show.
Justo said the band is always putting in some new things.
“If you have seen us before, we don’t want you to see the same show,” he said.
The May 13 show begins at 8 p.m.
Also playing at the event, presented by Iron Horse Entertainment, is the party rock band Pit Boss.
The band was started by songwriter Buddy Buie, who wanted to form the first super group from the South.
Justo and Dean Daughtry are original members of the band and still perform with Atlanta Rhythm Section. Justo left the band after its first album, returned for a year in 1983 and has been with Atlanta Rhythm Section since 2011. He said the band plays about 50 shows a year. Daughtry recently fell and broke his wrist.
Justo, who calls Tampa, Fla., home, said that even when he was not playing with the band, he remained a friend to those in the group and saw them perform when possible.
“They are great guys and great musicians,” he said.
Justo, who has performed as a solo act and with other bands such as The Candymen and Noah’s Ark, said one of his favorite things about the concerts is the meet-and-greet events and signing autographs.
“I love the opportunity to meet the fans,” he said.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
If you go
What: Atlanta Rhythm Section with Pit Boss
When: Saturday at 8 p.m. Gate opens at 7 p.m.
Where: Phenix City Amphitheater, 508 Dillingham St.
Cost: $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Buy tickets online at xorbia.com. For information, call 334-291-4719.
Comments