Planning Ahead

May 29
Memorial Day Mini Camp
National Infantry Museum’s Memorial Day Mini-Camp. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For ages 5-11. Games, hands-on activities, fun facts, guided tours, refreshments and more. $10. Register at 706-653-9234 ext. 5849
Memorial Day Observance
The National Infantry Museum will be open in observance of Memorial Day. Paver dedication ceremony on Heritage Walk at 10 a.m. with guest speaker CSM John Brady, Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Infantry School at the Maneuver Center of Excellence. Flag retirement ceremony at 12:30 p.m. WWII Company Street will be open for self-guided tours 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Porch Dog to Big Dog
Are you ready to start a running program? Big Dog Running Company offers a safe, welcoming environment for you to improve fitness, make friends and have fun. The program will successfully guide you through a 10-week structured running program which includes welcoming coaches, weekly group training sessions, a running training plan, weekly health topics and informational newsletters to keep you on track. Free. 6-7 p.m. (The goal 5K race is June 10 at Woodruff Park.) For more information email pdbd@bigdogrunning.com.
May 31
Dedication Ceremony
The 12th Infantry Regiment Chapter of the 4th Infantry Division Association will hold a monument dedication ceremony at the National Infantry Museum’s “Walk of Honor,” Fort Benning, Ga. Guest speaker will be Sgt. (Ret.) Larry Walter, Honorary Sergeant Major of the 12th Infantry Regiment. Also attending will be representatives of the two active duty battalions: the lst Battalion and 2nd Batallion, 12th Infantry Regiment and veterans and family members of the regiment. 1 p.m. 706-545-3438
Teen Summer Kick-off Movie
Teen Summer Kick-Off Movie at South Columbus Library. For teens ages 12-18. Free. 8:00-10:30 p.m. 2034 S. Lumpkin Rd. 706-683-8805
Springer Tour
Walk the halls and backstage where so many theatre greats have trod. Meet in the box office lobby. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mondays. Springer Opera House, 103 10th St. $5. www.springeroperahouse.org
June 2
Building a Better Community
Celebrate the past 8 years in the “new” Mildred Terry Library building and learn the history of how it continues to play a vital role in the community. Free. 1-2:30 p.m. 640 Veterans Parkway.
Dodge Ball
Launch Trampoline Park will host a Dodge Ball Tournament For ages 10-18. $15/player. The teams will be constructed by Launch staff. 8-10 p.m.7607 Veterans Parkway. 706-221-8680
Free summer music and movie
Sponsored by Downtown LaGrange Development Authority as part of the Sunsets at Sweetland series, listen to music and watch “Rogue One-A Star Wars Story” under the stars. Gates open at 6 p.m. Bring a picnic dinner, blankets and chairs to the Sweetland Amphitheatre at Boyd Park. Free and open to the public. Limited concessions available for purchase. Doors open at 6; 6-7 p.m. music by Hillside Front Porch Collective; 7:30-9 p.m. movie. 110 Smith St., LaGrange, Ga. www.sweetland.events.
Comments