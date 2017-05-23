Top water skiers coming to Callaway Gardens this weekend

Once again, many of the best water skiers in the world are coming to perform at Callaway Gardens.
This is the 58th year for the Masters Water Ski & Wakeboard Tournament, perhaps the most prestigious event of its kind.
The tournament began in 1959 at Callaway Gardens and is held annually during the Memorial Day weekend.
International stars, both men and women, will be competing for cash prizes May 26-28 at the popular resort in Pine Mountain, Ga.
There will be competition in slalom, tricks and jumping.
According to the International Waterski & Wakeboard Federation, world-record holders in different events will be among those showcasing their talents.
The group includes Nate Smith, Freddy Kreuger, Aliaksei Zhamasek, Anna Gay, Jacinta Carroll, Natalia Berdnikava and Reginas Jaquess.
The tournament kicks off the summer for Callaway Gardens, which means Robin Lake Beach is now open.
The Robin Lake Site at Callaway, built specifically for the Masters, features a pavilion featuring covered stadium seating.
The action can be seen clearly from the beach and picnic areas.
Callaway says an invitation to compete in the masters is an acknowledgment of achievement.
The tournament is IWWF/USA Water Ski and WWA sanctioned.
The 25th Junior Masters Tournament is held at the same time. For that competition, trophies are received instead of money.
Competition runs from 8 a.m. to about 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Competition on Sunday begins at 10:30 a.m.
The schedule of competition may be found at www.callawaygardens.com/MDW.
Saturday at 7 p.m. there will be a band concert on the beach followed by fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
If you go
What: Masters Water Ski & Wakeboard Tournament
When: May 26-28. Competition runs from 8 a.m. to about 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Competition begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday
Where: Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Ga.
Cost: On Friday the gate admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12. Children 5 and under get in free. Admission is free for annual passholders and overnight guests. On Saturday and Sunday, it is $30 for adults and $15 for children ages 6-12. Children 5 and under get in free. Admission is half price for annual passholders and free for overnight guests.
Comments