Friday
Trap Allstars Concert
With special guests Yo Gotti, Rick Ross and Plies at the Columbus Civic Center. $46-$176 purchased from Civic Center box office or ticketmaster.com. 8 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday
World Paddle Championships
The 7th World Paddling Association Championship event held on the Chattahoochee River. $15,000 in prize money. Free and the public is invited. Woodruff Park, 1000 Bay Ave. worldpaddleassociation.com
Saturday
Summer Sunset Music Series
Brandon Holden will perform at Callaway’s Robin Lake Beach Pavilion and Beach Bar as part of the 2017 Summer Sunset Music Series. Bring a chair or blanket. After 5 p.m. admission is $10/person. www.callawaygardens.com
3rd Annual Bud and Burgers Cook-off
Uptown’s burger cook-off competition. Enjoy live music, cold beer and the best burgers in town. Budweiser’s Mobile Bar will be set up pouring Anheuser-Busch’s signature brews, as well as select craft beers. Free. 4-9 p.m. Park at 11th and Bay in Uptown. www.uptowncolumbusga.com
Ft. Benning’s Reverse Sprint Triathlon
5K Run, 20K Bike and 550m Swim. 8 a.m. Age divisions include 12 and younger, 13-17, 18-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60 and older. $45/individual; $75/team; onsite: $55/individual; $85 team. First 100 participants who register will receive a free commemorative triathlon t-shirt. Register at Active.com or Fort Benning’s Smith Fitness Center. Meet at Benning Brew Pub off Sightseeing Road on Main Post. Public welcome. Lori.m.smith38.naf@mail.mil
Alligator Day
Florence Marina State Park’s annual Alligator Day. Learn about these giant reptiles, hear stories, play games, do crafts, take boat rides to search for alligators and more. Boat rides $5, $1 entry fee, $5 parking fee.10 a.m.-3 p.m. 218 Florence Rd., Omaha, Ga. 229-838-4706
Daylily Festival
Chattahoochee Valley Daylily Festival. Enjoy the Daylilies in full bloom as you stroll through the Garden. Purchase a wide variety of Daylilies and shop arts and crafts vendors. There will be food for purchase, Daylily classes and demos. Free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Columbus Botanical Garden, 3603 Weems Rd. 706-327-8400.
Group Hike
Pine Mountain Trail Association will host a Group Hike in celebration of National Trails Day Hike. Meet at the RV Trading Post Parking lot for a 3.2 mile moderate loop hike. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. www.pinemountaintrail.org
Sunday
Maneuver Center of Excellence Band
See individual talents from the famed Maneuver Center of Excellence Band in a recital at the Columbus Public Library. The concert will feature soloists, duos and trios performing a wide range of music. Family-friendly, free and open to the public. No tickets or reservations needed. Refreshments will be served. 3 p.m. Columbus Public Library Auditorium, 3000 Macon Rd.
