Acupuncture, organic food, yoga, massage just a few topics at Holistic Columbus Expo

Tammy Edwards says people are hungry for sensible solutions to good health, something other than taking medicine.
And she says people will find a bunch of those at the Holistic Columbus Expo on Saturday. The free event is 10 a.m.–5 p.m. at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center.
“Last year about 3,000 people attended,” the event coordinator said.
Edwards, a retired teacher, said this is not your typical health fair.
There will be about 75 vendors at the event. They will be available to talk to people and have their questions answered.
“It is very educational,” she said.
And fun.
People will be able to get a mini massage, have a body scan and learn about the healing powers of therapeutic essential oils.
They will be able to purchase totally natural, homemade skin products.
Chiropractors, yoga instructors, osteopaths, food consultants, massage therapists, acupuncturists, physical therapists and nutritionists will be at the event.
The American Red Cross will also give a demonstration of CPR.
Edwards said people can learn about organic food. Wild Hare Organic Farm, Littlebit Farm and Turntime Farms will be represented.
Some of the vendors coming include Ride On Bikes, St. Francis Integrative Wellness, Vitamin Shoppe, Crossfit CSG, Moonstone Wellness, Oxbow Meadows, New Horizon Animal Wellness and Mercy Med.
There will be special presentations on topics such as early detection breast screening, Chinese medicine, aromatherapy, organic gardening and natural cures for cancer.
Door prizes will be given out every 10 minutes.
There will a special place for the kids to play.
To learn more and see a schedule of events go here.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments