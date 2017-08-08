Plan Ahead

August 11
NAACP Freedom Banquet
Phenix City/Russell County NAACP presents the 30th Annual Freedom Fund Banquet, August 11 at Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church. The keynote speaker will be Rev. Dr. Verray Caldwell, (Ret.) CSM U.S. Army. Tickets for the event are a $30 donation. For further info, call 706-536-5509.
August 12
Chattahoochee Challenge
Hosted by TriColumbusGA, an Olympic Triathlon and Duathlon. Gauge your fitness level or transition from a sprint and half distance race. The swim is a two-loop, 500 meter, down river swim in depths no greater than six feet. Duathletes start with a two-mile run. The bike route is smooth and flat and will run along the Phenix City Riverwalk into Columbus. 7:30-10:30 a.m. For ticket and registration information tricolumbusga.com.
Summer Sunset Music Series
Enjoy the sweet sounds of Summer with live music from Good Fellas at Callaway Garden’s Robin Lake Beach. Great food and drinks all night. Admission after 5 p.m. is $10 per person. Bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the show. Learn more at www.callawaygardens.com/events/entertainment.
August 14-18
CSU Cougar Kickoff
Activities throughout the week. Go to https://students.columbusstateedu/cougarkickoff for a listing of events and times.
August 15
Military History Exhibition
The Columbus Museum presents the exhibition “From Flying Aces to Army Boots: World War 1 and the Chattahoochee Valley” which explores the effects of WWI in the Chattahoochee Valley. Beyond military history, the exhibition will look at the social and political climate in the region during the first years of war, 1914-1917, and changes to the home front during 1917-1918, alongside the local opinion of President Woodrow Wilson and the Treaty of Versailles. Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Go to www.columbusmuseum.com
August 16
Savvy Saving Seniors
Presented by the River Valley Area Agency on Aging, this educational workshop focuses on senior adults. Discover local resources for seniors, learn budgeting tips to help stretch your income, how to set financial goals and more. Free. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Columbus Public Library. 706-243-2669
Keeping Baby Safe
The class will show you how to keep your home safe for your baby and how to manage choking, CPR and other emergencies. Included in this class will be the safe use of your car seat taught by Safe Kids Columbus. The class will be held in the Nursing Skills Lab in Conference Center of Midtown Medical. Cost is $20. 6:30-8:30 p.m. 706-571-1247
August 19
Lakebottom 5K
First Lakebottom 5K sponsored by the Junior League of Columbus. Fun for the entire family. Bounce houses, diaper dash and more. Registration $20/Columbus Road Runners member; $25/non-members; $30/race day. Registration 6:30 a.m.; One mile 7:30 a.m., 5K 8 a.m.; Diaper Dash/Tot Trot 9:30 a.m. ($15). This race is part of the CRR Summer Series. Only sign up for this race if you are running the individual race not the Series. This is also the first race of the CRR Distance Series. Proceeds benefit the Junior League’s Healthy Child Initiatives in Columbus and the valley area. Lakebottom, 18th St. www.jlcolumbus.com
