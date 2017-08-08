‘The Grand’ is big day for river fun; block party for Miracle Riders set for Friday

The Georgia Conservancy says a special event Saturday is all about whitewater rafting, live music and cold beer.
For the fourth time, the Grand Columbus Whitewater Paddle will be held in Columbus on Saturday.
The event, known as “The Grand,” is expected to bring more than 1,500 people from across the South to paddle on the Chattahoochee River.
People will start enjoying the rapids at 9 a.m. The last group will take off at 5 p.m. for a two-hour journey.
Sponsors besides the Georgia Conservancy are Uptown Columbus, Whitewater Express and SweetWater Brewing Company.
The Georgia Conservancy is a statewide nonprofit organization that protects the state’s natural resources through advocacy, engagement and collaboration.
The Grand offers a day of discounted whitewater rafting from Whitewater Express with the price starting at $25 per person.
Whitewater Express will take groups throughout the day.
VIP registration is available, which includes unlimited whitewater rafting and zip lining.
Every paddler of drinking age will receive a free SweetWater Brewing Company 16-ounce beer at the after paddle party near the Waveshaper Island. VIP guests will get a T-shirt and complimentary drinks.
On Saturday, the free after-party will begin at 3 p.m. Sailing to Denver, known for country and bluegrass music, will perform.
For non-paddlers 21 and older, wristbands will cost $8 and include a souvenir cup and a drink ticket good for one drink. Individual beers will be $4, cash only.
There will be something extra this year.
On Friday, Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders will be returning from their motorcycle trip to the Arctic Circle and they will find a block party taking place on Broadway.
The Jimmy Buffet tribute band, Sons of Sailors, will be providing entertainment. That free event is 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
If you go
What: Grand Columbus Whitewater Paddle
When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday. After paddle party with Sailing to Denver at 3 p.m.
Where: Chattahoochee River and Waveshaper Island
Reservations: To schedule a river trip contact www.georgiaconservancy.org or www.whitewaterexpress.com/. Call 706-321-4720.
If you go
What: Miracle Block Party to welcome back Miracle Riders
Where: 10th Street and Broadway
When: 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday
Cost: Free
Performing: Sons of Sailors
