Lakebottom Park 5K to benefit Junior League of Columbus

It is about having fun. It is about getting exercise. But most of all, it is about helping children in the community.
Saturday morning, the Junior League of Columbus will host the Lakebottom Park 5K. The event features a 1-mile run/walk, 5K run and a tot trot/diaper dash. It is being done in conjunction with Big Dog Running Company.
The 5K is the first race of the Columbus Roadrunners Distance Series. Awards will be given in different gender and age groups.
“We have all kinds of family activities planned,” Junior League President Anne Brown said.
That includes a bounce house.
Brown said participants don’t have to be a regular runner.
This fundraiser has been held at other locations and this is first time in the Lakebottom area. Part of the run goes up Cherokee Avenue.
The Junior League is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Money raised supports the organization’s healthy child initiatives.
The Junior League helps children in several areas including advocacy, protection, nutrition, health care, mentoring and education.
Each year, the Junior League has its Kids in the Kitchen program in partnership with Feeding the Valley. The program is designed to help the community address the urgent issues of surrounding childhood obesity and poor nutrition.
The organization’s Project Prom provides prom dresses and accessories to local high school girls who could not otherwise afford them.
The league also has a diaper drive and is hoping to distribute 50,000 diapers this year to ease the burden on parents.
The Junior League has about 150 active members.
“It is going to be a great family event,” Brown said.
The diaper dash will watch children 5 and under race on the football field. Brown believes that event will be particularly entertaining.
Brown said about 300 people are expected Saturday.
“We hope it will be even more than that,” she said.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
If you go
What: Junior League Lakebottom Park 5K featuring a 5K run, 1-mile run/walk, diaper dash
When: Saturday. Registration starts at 6:30 a.m. 1-mile run begins at 7:30 a.m., the 5K at 8 a.m. and the diaper dash at 9:30 a.m.
Cost: Day of race is $30 for 5K, $20 for 1 mile, $15 for tot trot/diaper dash. Advanced registration for 5K is $25. Registration is at Big Dog Running Company, 1200 Broadway in Columbus.
