The annual Fort Benning Oktoberfest will feature German music, including yodelers, as well as German food and drinks. Photo by Bridgett Sharp Siter for Fort Benning MWR
Wow! Plenty of stuff to do in Columbus this weekend

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

October 19, 2017 11:35 AM

There’s always a lot to do in the Columbus area, but this weekend is exceptional.

JAGGED EDGE

Jagged Edge, one the most popular R&B bands during the last 20 years, will be performing at the Columbus Civic Center Saturday night.

The show is at 7:30 p.m.

The band is known for hit songs such as “Where the Party At,” “Promise,” “Walked Outta Heaven,” “I Gotta Be” and “Good Luck Charm.”

The lead singers of the Grammy nominated band are identical twins Brandon and Brian Casey. Other members are Kyle Norman and Richard Wingo.

Tickets are $33-$44.

For ticket information, call the box office at 706-653-4460 or go online at www.columbusciviccenter.org.

The box office is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. It will open Saturday at 1 p.m.

ARTS ON THE RIVER

The 22nd annual Arts on the River is Saturday.

Arts on the River is a cultural arts festival held each October.

Free to the public, this year the event is 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on the median in the 1100 block of Broadway.

The fine art will include paintings, sculptures, pottery, jewelry, photography and more.

OKTOBERFEST

The annual Fort Benning Oktoberfest at Uchee Creek in Fort Mitchell, Ala., is Friday-Sunday.

Open to the public, the fall tradition features German music, including yodelers, as well as German food and drinks. There will be games for all ages, pumpkin patch, hayrides, petting zoo, inflatables and carnival rides.

There will be a cross country 10K and 5K.

Saturday events include canine competitions such as the Dachshund Derby, Best Dressed, Doggie Doppelgangers and Top Dog trick.

Admission is $5 per person for those ages 18 and older. Younger attendees will not be charged admission, but they must be accompanied by an adult.

No post access pass is needed for this event. The entrance is off Ala. Highway 165.

The event is 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m Sunday.

Pontoon boat rides will be noon-5 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/BenningFMWRfans/posts/727508337263312.

CSU HOMECOMING PARADE

The Columbus State University Homecoming Parade begins at 6:45 p.m. Friday and will travel down Broadway and end at Woodruff Park.

Students, alumni and community members will march down the street.

UPTOWN WILD GOOSE CHASE

Uptown’s Wild Goose Chase on Saturday is an adult scavenger hunt through the downtown area with the mission of collecting the most golden eggs hidden in mystery locations. Two-person teams will have to solve trivia, puzzles, questions and challenges before collecting an egg.

The chase is 2 p.m.-4 p.m. with a party prize giveaway in The Tap courtyard from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Participants will also get to enjoy craft beers from the Goose Island Beer Company, the event’s sponsor.

Spectators are welcome.

The cost to enter is $40 per team.

You must be 21 or older to enter.

For more information, go to www.uptowncolumbus.com.

PAINT THE TOWN PINK

The Paint the Town Pink Fun Walk/Run is Friday beginning at 7 p.m. at Woodruff Park. Much of the event will be on the Chattahoochee RiverWalk. A survivor parade and program will come before the event.

The event benefits the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition.

Cost ranges from $15 to $35. There is a timed walk/run and fun walk/run.

To register, visit a location of Big Dog Running Company.

For information, visit http://www.wcgcc.org.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

  Comments  

