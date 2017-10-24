Christmas isn’t far away. Start your shopping this weekend at Christmas Made in the South.

It is never too early to shop for Christmas.
And the greatest of all holidays is only about eight weeks away.
Christmas Made in the South will make its 27th appearance in Columbus this weekend to help folks get an early start on shopping.
It is a chance to purchase a unique gift and be entertained. And thousands take advantage every year.
Never miss a local story.
The 2017 event is Friday-Sunday at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center. It is open Friday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
The admission price is $7 a person for all three days. Kids 12 and under get in free.
According to a news release, more than 200 artists and craftspeople will be demonstrating their work at the show that is rated in the top 100 fine art and craft shows by Sunshine Artists, which rates more than 100,000 shows in the country.
“Show-goers like this show because they can find items that they cannot find elsewhere. You can pretty much get a gift for somebody and know they won’t have it,” said show coordinator Janice Hunt. “There are thousands of one-of-a-kind items including jewelry, ornaments, glass-blown decorations, textiles, clothing, gourmet food and clay sculptures.”
The artists and craftspeople are glad to talk to those attending about their crafts and share their stories.
There will be plenty to eat.
Live entertainment includes The Queen’s Carolers.
For more information, visit www.madeinthesouthshows.com.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments