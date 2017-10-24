Spooktacular is all about games, costumes and candy

More Videos

'My client, he deserves a fair trial': Attorneys discuss delay in brutal triple homicide 2:58

'My client, he deserves a fair trial': Attorneys discuss delay in brutal triple homicide

Pause
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Columbus Police investigating fatal overnight shooting on Young Avenue 0:24

Columbus Police investigating fatal overnight shooting on Young Avenue

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 2:52

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police 1:14

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police

White House press secretary invites Georgia family to meet Trump, tour White House 1:30

White House press secretary invites Georgia family to meet Trump, tour White House

Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd 2:14

Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

'This world is not what it used to be:' Family of man killed on Wickam Drive seeks justice 1:38

'This world is not what it used to be:' Family of man killed on Wickam Drive seeks justice

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

  • 6 quick and easy DIY Halloween costumes

    Need an easy and cheap costume for Halloween? We've got you covered. Follow these steps to make one of our spooky, or sweet, Halloween costumes that you can create at the last minute.

Need an easy and cheap costume for Halloween? We've got you covered. Follow these steps to make one of our spooky, or sweet, Halloween costumes that you can create at the last minute. David Middlecamp The Tribune
Need an easy and cheap costume for Halloween? We've got you covered. Follow these steps to make one of our spooky, or sweet, Halloween costumes that you can create at the last minute. David Middlecamp The Tribune

ToDo

Spooktacular is all about games, costumes and candy

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

October 24, 2017 1:01 PM

Families do not have to wait until Halloween to get into the holiday spirit.

For the 16th year, the Uptown Spooktacular will be held in Columbus.

Sponsored by Uptown Columbus, the Business Improvement District, Muscogee Moms, Columbus State University Student Government Association and Phenix City Parks and Recreation, the free Halloween festival is Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Woodruff Park, 1000 Bay Ave.

Becca Zajac, vice president of community relations and marketing for Uptown Columbus, said the annual event is a popular one.

“We had about 3,000 children and 2,000 adults last year,” she said.

She said this year’s event will be particular entertaining with about 40 different organizations providing candy and games.

“We will have face painting, bean bag throws, bouncy houses and much more,” Zajac said.

There will be music with Brian Waters of PMB Broadcasting serving as DJ.

Bob Jeswald of WRBL will serve as emcee for the costume contest.

Children will be able to compete in the contest from 2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. The age categories are up to 2 years old, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. There will also be a group award. There will be prizes.

The event offers a safe Halloween environment.

“It is just a fun time for everyone,” Zajac said.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

If you go

What: Uptown Spooktacular, a Halloween festival featuring games and candy

When: Saturday 2-4 p.m. (Costume contest 2:15-3:15 p.m.)

Where: Woodruff Park, 1000 Bay Ave.

Cost: Free

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'My client, he deserves a fair trial': Attorneys discuss delay in brutal triple homicide 2:58

'My client, he deserves a fair trial': Attorneys discuss delay in brutal triple homicide

Pause
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Columbus Police investigating fatal overnight shooting on Young Avenue 0:24

Columbus Police investigating fatal overnight shooting on Young Avenue

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 2:52

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police 1:14

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police

White House press secretary invites Georgia family to meet Trump, tour White House 1:30

White House press secretary invites Georgia family to meet Trump, tour White House

Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd 2:14

Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

'This world is not what it used to be:' Family of man killed on Wickam Drive seeks justice 1:38

'This world is not what it used to be:' Family of man killed on Wickam Drive seeks justice

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

  • White House press secretary invites Georgia family to meet Trump, tour White House

    At the October 29 press briefing, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read a letter from 7-year-old Mackenzie Koger from Dalton, Ga., asking for a White House tour and to possibly meet President Donald Trump. Her family will visit the White House in April 2018.

White House press secretary invites Georgia family to meet Trump, tour White House

View More Video