Spooktacular is all about games, costumes and candy

More Videos 2:58 'My client, he deserves a fair trial': Attorneys discuss delay in brutal triple homicide Pause 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 0:24 Columbus Police investigating fatal overnight shooting on Young Avenue 2:52 Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 1:14 The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police 1:30 White House press secretary invites Georgia family to meet Trump, tour White House 2:14 Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd 2:06 What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 1:38 'This world is not what it used to be:' Family of man killed on Wickam Drive seeks justice 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

6 quick and easy DIY Halloween costumes Need an easy and cheap costume for Halloween? We've got you covered. Follow these steps to make one of our spooky, or sweet, Halloween costumes that you can create at the last minute. Need an easy and cheap costume for Halloween? We've got you covered. Follow these steps to make one of our spooky, or sweet, Halloween costumes that you can create at the last minute. David Middlecamp The Tribune

Need an easy and cheap costume for Halloween? We've got you covered. Follow these steps to make one of our spooky, or sweet, Halloween costumes that you can create at the last minute. David Middlecamp The Tribune