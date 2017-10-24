Spooktacular is all about games, costumes and candy

Families do not have to wait until Halloween to get into the holiday spirit.
For the 16th year, the Uptown Spooktacular will be held in Columbus.
Sponsored by Uptown Columbus, the Business Improvement District, Muscogee Moms, Columbus State University Student Government Association and Phenix City Parks and Recreation, the free Halloween festival is Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Woodruff Park, 1000 Bay Ave.
Becca Zajac, vice president of community relations and marketing for Uptown Columbus, said the annual event is a popular one.
“We had about 3,000 children and 2,000 adults last year,” she said.
She said this year’s event will be particular entertaining with about 40 different organizations providing candy and games.
“We will have face painting, bean bag throws, bouncy houses and much more,” Zajac said.
There will be music with Brian Waters of PMB Broadcasting serving as DJ.
Bob Jeswald of WRBL will serve as emcee for the costume contest.
Children will be able to compete in the contest from 2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. The age categories are up to 2 years old, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. There will also be a group award. There will be prizes.
The event offers a safe Halloween environment.
“It is just a fun time for everyone,” Zajac said.
If you go
What: Uptown Spooktacular, a Halloween festival featuring games and candy
When: Saturday 2-4 p.m. (Costume contest 2:15-3:15 p.m.)
Where: Woodruff Park, 1000 Bay Ave.
Cost: Free
