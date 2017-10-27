ToDo

ToDo

October 27, 2017 12:10 PM

Friday

Love’s Labour’s Lost

Shakespeare’s early comedy transports you to the kingdom of Navarre. In the pursuit of great study, the young King convinces his classmates to join him in a 3-year fast from rich food, fine wine and women’s company. Can the young men keep their nose in their books or will they get schooled by their own desires? $12/children; $15/Seniors and active duty military; $17/adult. 7:30 p.m. Riverside Theatre, Bay and 10th. https://theatre.columbusstate.edu/

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Cult classic movie with a live shadow cast. Come in character or come as you are and see the film that was not just for viewing, but for doing. Rated R. No one under the age of 17 admitted without adult. $23 which includes a bag of props (no outside props). 7:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Springer Opera House. akent@springeroperahouse.org

Listen and Laugh Tour

Showcasing an elite group of today’s top comedians. Featuring “Queen of Comedy” Sommore, radio personality Michael Baisden and fellow comedians Earthquake and George Willborn. $47-$67. 8 p.m. RiverCenter Bill Heard Theatre. www.rivercenter.org/event

Saturday

Steeplechase

The Steeplechase at Callaway Gardens, known as the “event of the season” brings family and friends together to watch thoroughbred horses race over timber and brush hurdles. Pine Mountain, Ga. For a schedule of events and times and admission, go to http://www.steeplechaseatcallaway.org.

Iron Braid 12-Miler Hike

Guided 23 mile hike on the Pine Mountain trail. Begin at the Country Store and end at Mollyhugger Hill parking lot. A trail lunch and cold drinks, first aid kit and t-shirt included. Shuttles available. $49. 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. ironbraidadventures.com

String Band Performance on the Mountain

Viva and Neil Araki will perform around the campfire under a full moon. Sing-along to classic bluegrass, Appalachian, Celtic and folk music. Flashlight and marshmallow stick suggested. Cement seating or bring a chair. FDR State Park, Stone Amphitheater next to the Park Office on Hwy. 190. Free. $5 parking. gastateparks.org/FDRoosevel

Daylily Society Meeting

The Chattahoochee Valley Daylily Society Meeting will be held at the Columbus Hospice conference room located at 7020 Moon Road. Tim Bell, one of the most well-known daylily hybridizers, will speak on how to effectively grow beautiful daylilies. He will also auction off a number of daylilies from the 900 different daylilies he grows at the Tim Bell Daylily Garden in Sycamore, Ga. Public invited. Free. 334-297-3063.https://www.facebook.com/daylilysociety

Sunday

Fall Back

Daylight Saving Time will end in the United States at 2 a.m. At that time, clocks will “fall back” one hour. (Of course, that means the weekend will be an hour longer.)

Momma’s Boy: The Play

The story of how a man is forced to change the life of a “Momma’s Boy” and turn him into a grown man. Critically acclaimed national touring playwright Priest Tyaire and his all-star cast bring you a heartfelt and comedic tale of turning a boy into a man. Tickets $44-$64 7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. RiverCenter Bill Heard Theatre.

  CSU to present Shakespeare like a 1980s movie

    Columbus State University Theatre director David Turner says his cast wants to "demystify the academic idea of Shakespeare and make it a fun, tangible experience"

CSU to present Shakespeare like a 1980s movie

CSU to present Shakespeare like a 1980s movie

CSU to present Shakespeare like a 1980s movie

Double Churches Park murder victim's family listens as the verdicts are read in court

Double Churches Park murder victim's family listens as the verdicts are read in court
Double Churches Park murder victim's mother:

Double Churches Park murder victim's mother: "DJ had a beautiful heart and spirit

