Fountain City Classic is much more than just a great football game

More Videos 0:58 Check out this "drones-eye view" of a local sports complex Pause 2:39 Dugout highlights from the Lady Patriots win state softball championship 1:00 Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 2:06 What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 1:07 'Million Dollar Quartet' brings music legends to life 2:12 New cybersecurity center celebrates grand opening 2:06 Spotlight on ghost hunter Faith Serafin 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 1:52 Billy Blanchard talks about Columbus 2025 prosperity plan Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Giving Back: Fountain City Classic volunteer project benefits children at local Head Start center Myles Scott, a senior at Fort Valley State University, and Geniquiya Meridith, a senior at Albany State University, read Friday morning to students at the Benning Hills Head Start Center, in Columbus. Students from Albany State University, Fort Valley State University, and alumni from both schools volunteered Friday morning at the Benning Hills Head Start Center in Columbus. They read to students and also donated books for each of the 127 children who attend the center. Scott holds the title of "Mr. Senior'" on Fort Valley's Royal Court and Meredith, a Columbus Native, is Miss Albany State University 2016. Volunteers from both schools began in 2011 doing a volunteer project as part of the annual Fountain City Classic in Columbus. Myles Scott, a senior at Fort Valley State University, and Geniquiya Meridith, a senior at Albany State University, read Friday morning to students at the Benning Hills Head Start Center, in Columbus. Students from Albany State University, Fort Valley State University, and alumni from both schools volunteered Friday morning at the Benning Hills Head Start Center in Columbus. They read to students and also donated books for each of the 127 children who attend the center. Scott holds the title of "Mr. Senior'" on Fort Valley's Royal Court and Meredith, a Columbus Native, is Miss Albany State University 2016. Volunteers from both schools began in 2011 doing a volunteer project as part of the annual Fountain City Classic in Columbus. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Myles Scott, a senior at Fort Valley State University, and Geniquiya Meridith, a senior at Albany State University, read Friday morning to students at the Benning Hills Head Start Center, in Columbus. Students from Albany State University, Fort Valley State University, and alumni from both schools volunteered Friday morning at the Benning Hills Head Start Center in Columbus. They read to students and also donated books for each of the 127 children who attend the center. Scott holds the title of "Mr. Senior'" on Fort Valley's Royal Court and Meredith, a Columbus Native, is Miss Albany State University 2016. Volunteers from both schools began in 2011 doing a volunteer project as part of the annual Fountain City Classic in Columbus. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer