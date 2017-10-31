Fountain City Classic is much more than just a great football game

Ever since the rivalry football game between Fort Valley State University and Albany State University moved to Columbus in 1990 and became the Fountain City Classic, Calvin Smyre has been the event’s chairman.
“I love it,” said Smyre, who represents District 135 in the Georgia House. “This is something I do from the heart.”
The 28th annual meeting is Saturday at 2 p.m. in A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium.
“This is more than just a football game,” Smyre said. “It brings the proud alumni and supporters from both schools together for a fun time that raises needed funds for the athletic programs at both schools. It is money that could not be raised with the teams playing at one of the school’s home fields. The ability to get more corporate sponsorships is why the game moved here.”
Money is also raised for scholarships so students may attend one of the schools. The event is used as a recruiting tool for both.
A graduate of Fort Valley State, Smyre said the game is beneficial to the city.
“It is a boost to the Columbus economy,” he said. “Thousands come into town during the week and spend money.”
The two teams have been playing since 1945.
This year, Fort Valley brings a 5-3 record into the game while Albany State comes in at 5-4.
Smyre said Fort Valley has already clinched a spot in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship Game.
“These programs are used to playing for championships,” he said.
But there is so much more than just the game.
More than 60 vendors are expected outside the stadium Friday night and Saturday, providing a variety of wares, food and entertainment.
“There are thousands who come just to tailgate. It is just great,” Smyre said.
There will also be vendors at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center Friday night and Saturday night.
There are numerous activities planned during the week.
A big favorite is the parade Saturday, which begins at 9 a.m. in Phenix City and then goes down Broadway in Columbus.
Smyre said it is something special for a lot of people. Both school bands participate.
There are two big parties associated with the game.
On Friday, from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center, Club Fountain City is sponsoring the Old School/New School Party with DJ Ookee and DJ Triple J.
On Saturday, the Fountain City After Game Party will be 10 p.m.-2 a.m. at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center. iHeart Media personalities will be at the party.
If you go
What: Fountain City Classic Football Game between Fort Valley State University and Albany State University
When: 2 p.m.
Where: A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium
Cost: Advance adult tickets are $20. Tickets at the gate are $25. Tickets for students of the school are $12 in advance and $18 at the gate. A student I.D. is required. Tickets at the gate for children are $15.
Tickets: There are numerous ticket outlets that include the Columbus Civic Center, Chester’s Grocery & Barbecue, Columbus Times Newspaper, Hazel’s Flowers & Gifts, Larry’s Beauty and Barber Supply, Chester’s Barbecue, Nappy Root Barbershop, Wild Bill’s Party Shop, Overflo Hair Salon and Barbershop, Home Hardware, Transformations Salon deCoiffure, and Crème De La Crème Catering and Diner.
What: Fountain City Classic Parade
When: Saturday 9 a.m.
Where: Broadway in Columbus
What: Old School/New School Party
When: Friday 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Columbus Convention & Trade Center
Tickets: Cost is $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased at Davis Broadcasting on Wynnton Road.
What: Fountain City After Game Party
When: Saturday 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Columbus Convention & Trade Center
Tickets: Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. Advance tickets may be purchased at iHeart Media on 13th Avenue.
