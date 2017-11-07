Food truck festival has something for all tastes

You might want to stop by The Deep South Biscuit Company and get The Ricky Bobby to get a buttermilk fried chicken breast with applewood smoked bacon and sharp cheddar cheese smothered in sausage gravy.
Perhaps, you will want to drop by Mac the Cheese and get a meatloaf melt sandwich, meatloaf melted with pimento cheese and tomato jam on sourdough bread.
Maybe you will visit Mix’d Up Burgers to purchase a Rockin’ Hero Bite, a lamb burger with feta cheese, or stop by Island Chef to get some jerk mango chicken tacos.
If you have a sweet tooth, you are likely to show up at Simply Done Donuts. There you can get a Snickers donut, vanilla cake with chocolate icing, peanuts and caramel, or the Old Dirty Bird, vanilla cake with chocolate icing, peanut butter and crushed Oreo.
“It is a chance to try some great food that you won’t find around Columbus,” said Becca Zajac about Uptown’s Fall Food Festival, which is 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Woodruff Park, 1000 Bay Ave., and the Dillingham Street Bridge.
The event is co-sponsored by the Atlanta Street Food Coalition.
“We will have 25 gourmet food trucks,” said Zajac, Uptown vice president of community relations and marketing.
There will also be music provided by DJ Dave Arwood. While there will be no large television screens, some televisions will be available for football viewing.
This is the fifth annual event.
“It has been a success. We average around 3,500 people,” she said.
At 10 a.m. Saturday is the Tri-City Veterans Day Parade. Beginning at the corner of Dillingham Street and Broad Street in Phenix City, it will go cross the 13th Street Bridge and move down Broadway to Ninth Street.
To make it a great day, Zajac said people might want to view the parade then visit the food trucks for lunch.
People might also consider a dinner meal before attending a show at the Springer Opera House or RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.
There is a $5 charge for those older than 12 years of age. Admission is cash only.
Zajac explained that the admission price helps with operational costs not just for this event, but also for Uptown’s year-round programming.
“The money allows us to bring the many free events we bring to Columbus,” Zajac said.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
If you go
What: Uptown’s Fall Food Truck Festival
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Woodruff Park and Dillingham Street Bridge
Cost: $5 for those older than 12 years of age. Cash only admission.
Information: Visit www.uptowncolumbus ga.com or call 706-596-0111.
