Greater Columbus Fair opens this week with plenty of thrills

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 09, 2017 8:25 AM

The Matterhorn, the Hurricane, the Fireball, the Voodoo Experience, the Yo Yo, the Sky Driver and the Grand Carousel are just a few of the 36 rides scheduled to be at the Greater Columbus Fair.

The event held outside the Columbus Civic Center runs Nov. 9-19.

The amusement rides are not all that will be providing thrills for patrons at the 2017 event.

The Greater Columbus Fair will feature the High Flying Pages Aerial Thrill Show, Close Encounters of the Exotic Kind — Lion and Tiger Show, C&C Motorsports Truck Rides, comedian/magician Mark Comley and a petting zoo.

There will also be a Miss Columbus Fair Pageant at 2 p.m. Nov. 11 and those interested in entering need to go to the Columbus Civic Center website, www.columbusciviccenter.org/, to register. People will find other information about the event and its special deals there, as well.

As usual, there will be a wide variety of food and drinks. One can never get too much cotton candy, footlong chili dogs, french fries or funnel cakes

Some special days will will be Nov. 11 when veterans and active-duty military get in free and all mothers get in free on Nov. 13. Dollar night will be Nov. 16 when admission is just $1.

Admission for adults is either $5 or $7, depending on the day with seniors and children getting in for $3. Ride armbands are sold inside.

The Greater Columbus Fair will be in operation from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, from 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

If you go

What: Greater Columbus Fair

When: Nov. 9 -Nov.19

Where: Outside the Columbus Civic Center

Cost: Admission prices vary. Adult admissions are $5-$7, children and seniors are $3.

Information: To find out more, visit www.columbusciviccenter.org/.

