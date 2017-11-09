Greater Columbus Fair opens this week with plenty of thrills

More Videos 2:01 Here's what's new at this year's fair Pause 2:50 Rev. Chester says 'church is still a safe place' after man is killed nearby 2:39 Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students 0:55 Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 4:16 Man found dead in burning car was barber known to make people laugh 1:35 Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them 1:04 Attorney speaks after representing murder suspect charged in two July shootings 2:11 Harris County's Jessika Carter signs with Mississippi State Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Here's what's new at this year's fair The Greater Columbus Fair opens Nov. 9 and runs through Nov. 19 on the grounds of South Commons at the Columbus Civic Center. Kissel Entertainment is the fair's carnival provider and is back for the second year. The fair offers a full service midway( a variety of rides for all ages, games and food) and free daily entertainment. Also, some food vendors will be open weekdays from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. for lunch. We spoke with Robin Wallace, the marketing manager, about some of the new things people will see this year. The Greater Columbus Fair opens Nov. 9 and runs through Nov. 19 on the grounds of South Commons at the Columbus Civic Center. Kissel Entertainment is the fair's carnival provider and is back for the second year. The fair offers a full service midway( a variety of rides for all ages, games and food) and free daily entertainment. Also, some food vendors will be open weekdays from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. for lunch. We spoke with Robin Wallace, the marketing manager, about some of the new things people will see this year. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

