Soldier Marathon offers great running for a great cause

Thief grabs bag with $30,000 worth of cash and jewelry while victim pumps gas

The Lauderhill Police Department released a surveillance video showing a sneaky thief pulling up to a gas station in Lauderhill and stealing a bag with $30,000 worth of cash and jewelry on Aug. 15, 2017. The victim pumped gas into his car, while the thief stole the bag from the front door of a Ford Explorer.