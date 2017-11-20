Plan Ahead

November 26
Holiday Carriage Rides
Enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride through the streets of Downtown LaGrange. Rides start at the corner of S. LaFayette Square and Bull Street, next to the Chamber Plaza. Rides are free. Tipping encouraged ($5-$10). 1 p.m.-5 p.m. 706-298-4534
November 27
Never miss a local story.
CSU Student Recital
Eder Rivera, oboe, will have a recital to help meet the requirements for the Bachelor of Music Performance. Free. 6 p.m. Studio Theatre, RiverCenter. 706-649-7225
November 28
Winterfest 2017
Columbus State University’s annual evening of a winter wonderland of fun. Santa and snow. Live performances, hot chocolate and sweet treats, food vendors, activities for the kids, campus lighting ceremony and photos with Santa and Elsa from the Disney movie “Frozen.” Free. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. CSU, 4225 University Ave. winterfestcolumbusstate.edu
Music Under the Dome
The Schwob School of Music continues with its Music Under the Dome series with a concert at the Coca-Cola Space Science C-nter. Free but tickets required. 5 p.m. 701 Front Ave. www.ccssc.org
CSU Schwob School of Music
Choral Union Concert. Free. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall
November 30
Night of Lights
A stage performance and Christmas fireworks at the Phenix City Amphitheater. There will be dancing, singing, hot chocolate, fireworks and plenty of surprises. Free. 8:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
December 1
Disney’s Newsies
Fresh from Boardway, song and dance sensation from Disney tells the story of the 1899 New York newspaper boy strike. Led by 17-year-old runaway Jack Kelly, an army of orphan street kids take on the world’s most powerful publishing empire and shuts it down. $20-$45. 7:30 p.m. Springer Opera House, 103 10th St. https://springeroperahouse.gov
Tree of Light
37th Columbus Regional Health Tree of Light and Celebration of Life party. Santa Claus, stilt walkers, face painting and more. 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Conference Center, 710 Center St.
Christmas Movie and Treats
“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at the Columbus Public Library. The event is free but seating is limited. 4 p.m. 3000 Macon Rd.
Comments