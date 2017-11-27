Plan Ahead

ToDo

December 3

CSU Schwob Philharmonic

The Schwob Philharmonic will play at the Rainey McCullers School of Arts Concert Hall. Free. 4 p.m. 700 Midtown Dr. music.columbusstate.edu

Christmas in the Garden

A night of Santa, music and art at the Columbus Botanical Garden. There will be decorations, live music, a luminary walk, Santa and more. Homemade cookies and fresh greenery wreaths will be for sale in the Christmas store. Refreshments. Suggested donation $2; kids under 6 free. 4 p.m.-8 p.m. 3603 Weems Road. www.columbusbotanicalgarden.org

December 5

CCO Christmas Concert

The Columbus Community Orchestra will present a Christmas Concert featuring a variety of traditional and popular Christmas selections. Free and open to the public. 7:30 p.m. St. Mark Methodist Church Activity Building, 6795 Whitesville Road. 706-322-3714

December 6

Christmas Pops Concert

The Wind Ensemble of St. Luke Methodist Church’s annual Christmas Pops Concert. A variety of holiday music. Free. 6 p.m. St. Luke Methodist Church Ministry Center, 301 11th St. (corner of 3rd Ave. and 11th St.). Enter on the 3rd Avenue side of the building. 706-315-9117

November 7

Santa Returns to Fort Benning

Santa returns for his annual visit to Fort Benning on the lawn of Riverside. Santa will sit for visits and photographs so bring your camera. There will also be games, prizes, refreshments, singing and more. To mark the occasion of Fort Benning’s Centennial Celebration, the event will include the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and the planting of a Centential Tree. Free and open to the whole Fort Benning community, on post and off, including service members, retirees, veterans, Fort Benning employees and the families of all. (Not open to the public.) 5:30 p.m. Park in the lot on Vibbert Avenue north of Riverside. 706-545-4468

November 8

Pictures Through Time

Join historian John Croom for a presentation with fascinating information and local photos on the Civilian Conservation Corps. Learn the local involement and of the FDR State Park’s early beginnings 1933-1942. Share your stories and photos. $8/person and $5 parking. Held at the park’s Large Group Camp Dining Hall. Beverages and dessert. Pre-register and pre-pay. 3 p.m.-4 p.m. 706-663-4858

The Great Xscape Tour

Platinum Selling R&B Quartet XSCAPE. Featuring Kandi Burrus-Tucker, Tameka “Tiny” Harris and sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott. $47.40-$87.50 Doors open 6:30 p.m. Show begins 8:30 p.m. Columbus Civic Center. www.columbusciviccenter.org

