No Shame Theatre, Red Nose Half Marathon among things to do this weekend

If you have never attended No Shame Theatre at the Springer Opera House, maybe you should make it one of your New Year’s resolutions.
Why not make laughter a priority in 2018?
No Shame Theatre is every Friday at 10:30 p.m. The admission is $5.
Anyone can perform with signups beginning at 10 p.m.
The first 15 get a 5-minute time slot to perform original material. It can be a play, improvisation, rap, poetry, rant, etc.
You might want to be more than an audience member.
The entrance is on the First Avenue side of the building.
Here are some other events worth trying:
▪ The 12th annual Red Nose Half Marathon is Saturday in Columbus at 8 a.m.
Runners will cover 13.1 miles beginning and finishing at 11th Street and Broadway.
It is free.
Registration must be completed by Thursday night either at one of the Big Dog Fleet Foot locations in Columbus, 5413 Whittlesey Blvd., 1200 Broadway or online at https://runsignup.com/race/ga/columbus/rednosehalfmarathon.
Shirts will be available for $25.
▪ Winter is the time for ice.
Why not put a visit to the Columbus Ice Rink on your schedule for 2018?
Special holiday hours are in effect this week. The rink will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday then from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
To check on regular hours for the rest of the year, call 706-225-4500 or visit www.columbusicerink.org/.
The cost for skating is $7 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. All skate rentals are $3. Group discounts are available.
▪ Market Days will be carry on as usual each Saturday in 2018.
The market runs 9 a.m.-noon on the 1000 and 1100 blocks of Broadway.
It features around 200 vendors selling homemade and homegrown products including local and organic produce, home goods, jewelry and crafts.
