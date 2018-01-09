Pablo Francisco bringing laughs to The Loft Thursday

Pablo Francisco says he wants audience members to forget what worries they have and just laugh.
“I want to take the weight off their shoulders,” said the popular comedian in a telephone interview this week.
It is something the Arizona native has been successful doing for 29 years.
And he will be doing it Thursday, Jan. 11 at The Loft on Broadway in downtown Columbus.
“Tell everybody to come start the party at the Pablo show,” Francisco said.
If you are a fan of comedy than you have likely seen Pablo Francisco perform. Perhaps, you might be one of the millions who have seen his act on YouTube. Or it might have been on one of his two smash Comedy Central specials, “They Put It Out There,” and “Ouch.”
It might have been a television appearance on the “Tonight Show With Jay Leno” or “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” or maybe as a feature player on the Fox Network’s “MADtv” or “The Frank Show” on TBS.
Maybe, you have seen him live before, catching him during one of his tours either in this country, Europe, Australia or South Africa.
Francisco, who referred to people in Columbus as “hip,” said he is looking forward to appearing at The Loft where his show will be taped for possible use in a Netflix special.
He said he loves feeling the energy from the audience and the more laughter, the more energy.
“We all become one big bond,” Francisco said.
He began as a teen performing for friends.
“It was just a hobby that became a career,” he said, recalling appearing at amateur nights in small comedy clubs.
A huge part of his act is doing impersonations. Jackie Chan, Keanu Reeves and Arnold Schwarzenegger are a few of many he does.
Kermit the Frog, too.
He said he began by doing impersonations of friends and found he had a talent for it.
Francisco, who writes all of his material, said his acts hits on a lot of subjects but politics is not a big part of the act.
In his show he attempts to “point out the absurdity in an illogical, pop culture obsessed world.”
A review in a Spokane, Wash. Newspaper, The Spokeman-Review, described his act as “frenetic and schizophrenic.”
He remarked, “I just make fun of everything I see.”
What: Comedian Pablo Francisco
Where: The Loft, 1032 Broadway in downtown Columbus
When: Thursday Jan. 11 at 8 p.m.
Cost: $25
Tickets and Information: 706-596-8141/ Visit https://www.theloft.com/
