Plan Ahead

Tuesday-Wednesday
Motown the Musical
It began as one man’s story, became everyone’s music and is now Broadway’s musical. The true American dream story of Motown founder Berry Gordy’s journey from featherweight boxer to the heavyweight music mogul who launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson and many more. $57-$62 $7:30 p.m. nightly. Bill Heard Theatre. www.rivercenter.org
Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
Never miss a local story.
Beauty and the Beast
Calvary Christian School Fine Arts Department will put on a production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, The Broadway Musical. This "tale as old as time" is filled with spectacular costume and sets offering a great opportunity to bring the entire community together for family theatre at its best. $12/adult; $8/student (ages 3 and up) for advanced general seating and $15/adults; $8/students at the door. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 7 p.m. Friday. Calvary Christian School, 7556 Old Moon Rd. http://calvaryknights.com
Tuesday
Virginia College Career Fair
Virginia College in Columbus will host a Career Fair. Featured will be career development opportunities, refreshments, giveaways and prizes. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. 5601 Veterans Parkway. 762-207-1600.
Thursday
Bruno Zupan
Opening Reception for Bruno Zupan’s “What I See” exhibition. Zupan is the featured artist for Artbeat 2018 and it’s the first time in 17 years for him to have a show in Columbus. Free. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. W.C. Bradley Co. Museum, 1017 Front Avenue. 800-999-1613
Deli-Day
Temple Israel Jewish Ladies Aid Society. Kosher style corned beef sandwich, chips, pickle, coleslaw and beverage for $12. Home baked desserts available for sale. For lunch/dessert orders call 706-323-1617. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Temple, 1617 Wildwood Ave.
Comments