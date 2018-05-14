Friday-Sunday
Driving Miss Daisy
Family Theatre presents the Pulitzer Prize winning play Driving Miss Daisy. The funny and touching story of Miss Daisy Werthan and her relationship with her chauffeur, Hoke and her son, Boolie, has been produced and loved worldwide. Covering a span of 25 years it is a story of love and friendship that transcends racial and cultural backgrounds. $1-$40. Reservations strongly suggested. 7:30 p.m. nightly Friday and Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday. 2100 Hamilton Road. 706-431-3752
Friday
Uptown’s Spring Friday Night Concert Series
Bring your lawn chair and blanket to Uptown. The family will enjoy a night of great music and fun. Tribute: A Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band. Will be held at the 1200 block of Broadway. Free. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Free parking: RiverCenter Deck, 919 Broadway and CB&T Deck, corner of 11th St. and Front Ave. All outside food, coolers and beverages, (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) prohibited. 706-596-0111
Turnpike Troubadours at the Phenix City Amphitheater
Turnpike Troubadours are playing in town rocking hard, lashed by burning fiddle and guitar, maybe a little rough on the edges, but with a deep-rooted soul that’s impossible to resist. There will be a food truck court and adult beverages for purchase. Blankets and chairs are welcome, but no outside food, beverages or pets allowed. Rain or shine. $20 and can be purchased at gate the night of the show or at the Parks and Rec Office or xorbia.com. Los Angeles-based Jaime Wyatt will be the opening act of the evening. Phenix City Amphitheater, 508 Dillingham St. https://phenixcityal.us/parks-recreation/
Saturday and Sunday
Anastasia!
The Academy Dance Center presents “Anastasia”, especially adapted for the students of the Academy. The tale is based on Broadway’s newest hit musical, presents the epic journey of the lost Russian princess, Anastasia, as she searched for her tru identity while battle her ancestry’s darkest threat, Rasputin. This production is excellent entertainment for the whole family and features a large ensemble cast of local children and adults. A separate Jazz and Musical Theatre Dance section of the show, entitled, “Las Vegas Revue!” will highlight iconic and legendary performances of many famous start-studded Vegas productions from the past and present. All seats $20. 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. 706-561-8085
Saturday
Kids to Park Day
Come out to Lakebottom for games, giveaways and food. Hosted by Columbus Parks and Recreation. Free. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. www.columbusga.gov/parks.
Barks and Blues Festival
Third annual Barks and Blues Festival presented by The Stelzenmuller Rescues-Murphy, Mick and Miller. This annual fundraiser will feature live entertainment to include five local bands (Blues, Country and Rock), a pet costume contest with celebrity judges, food trucks, adult beverages, raffles, arts and crafts vendors, kids zone, microchip discount and pet adoption specials. Pets are welcome, but must be on a leash. Free admission. 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Woodruff Park in Uptown Columbus. visitcolumbusga.com/events/2018-barks-and-blues-festival
