Thursday-Saturday
Georgia Repertory Theatre: The Fox on the Fairway
The Department of Theatre at CSU kicks off its summer series with “The Fox on the Fairway”, a tribute from Ken Ludwig to the great English farces of the 1930s and ‘40s, The Fox on the Fairway takes audiences on a hilarious romp which begins as Quail Valley Country Club prepares to take on arch rival Crouching Squirrel in the annual Inter-Club golf tournament. With a sizable wager at stake, the contest plays out amidst three love affairs, a disappearing diamond, objectionable sweaters and an exploding vase. This is a bring your own dinner Dinner Theatre. Tickets are $5-$17. 7:30 p.m. nightly. Reserve a table or booth by calling the box office at 706-507-8444. Riverside Theatre, 10th St. and Bay Ave. columbusstate.edu/theatre
Thursday
Civil War Museum Guest Lecturer
As a part of the museum’s ongoing Cool History educational programming, Dr. Rick Gardiner, Program Director for History Education at Columbus State University, will discuss the 1866 origins of Memorial Day in Columbus, Ga. Free and open to the public. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. National Civil War Naval Museum, 1002 Victory Dr. www.portcolumbus.org
Friday
Uptown’s Spring Friday Night Concert Series
Bring your lawn chair and blanket to Uptown. The family will enjoy a night of great music and fun. Slippery When Wet. Free. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Free parking: RiverCenter Deck, 919 Broadway and CB&T Deck, corner of 11th St. and Front Ave. All outside food, coolers and beverages, (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) prohibited. 706-596-0111
Rendezvous with History
Kelly’s Zeroes living histories will be back at the National Infantry Museum on WWII Company St. The WWII historians will take visitors back to the 1940s to see what life was like for our soldiers during the war. Be prepared for a good-natured assault as the drill instructor puts you through drills, marches and calisthenics. There is no charge for this activity; however, donations are appreciated. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. www.nationalinfantrymusuem.org.
Bugs On the Hooch
7th Annual Bugs On The Hooch hosted by the Scumbugs. A family-fun event on the banks of the Chattahoochee River. Open to all Volkswagens. Prizes, raffles, 50/50 pot, games and swap meet. Free. Woodruff Riverfront Park, 1000 Bay Ave. www.scumbugs.com
Saturday
Midland Farmers Market
Fresh local vegetables, homemade pickles, jams, jellies, baked goods, fine crafts, house and garden plants and much more. The market is located just 11 miles from Columbus at 9110 Warm Springs Road, Midland, Ga. If you are a vendor, the cost is only $5. All fees go to assist local charities. The market is open every Saturday 9 a.m.-noon. Visit MidlandMarket.org for photos, directions and vendor information.
Uptown Market Days
Visit Uptown Market Days on Broadway for fresh produce, baked goods, arts and crafts and more. 9 a.m.-noon every Saturday of the year. Downtown on Broadway. www.uptowncolumbusga.com
