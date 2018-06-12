ToDo

June 12, 2018 03:14 PM

Thursday

The Fox on the Fairway

A tribute from Ken Ludwig (Lend Me A Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo) to the great English farces of the 1930s and ‘40s. It takes audiences on a hilarious romp which begins as Quail Valley Country Club prepares to take on arch rival Crouching Squirrel in the annual Inter-Club golf tournament. With a sizable wager at stake, the contest plays out amidst three love affairs, a disappearing diamond, objectionable sweaters and an exploding vase. This is a “Bring Your Own Dinner” Theatre Production. $5-$17. 7:30 p.m. Riverside Theatre Complex. 706-507-8444

Friday-Saturday

The Addams Family

Features an original story and it’s every father’s nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. $12-$20. 7:30 p.m. nightly. Riverside Theatre Complex, 706-507-8444. theatre.columbusstate.edu

Friday

Annual Juneteenth Western

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Gamma Tau Omega Chapter Sisters Inc. will hold its Annual Juneteenth Western Dinner, Dance and Raffle. $40 admission. Raffle tickets $1. Cash prizes. Featuring DJ Chip. Columbus Convention and Trade Center. 706-561-9861

Summer Movies on the Beach

Every Friday night at Robin Lake Beach enjoy a movie under the stars. The movie “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” begins at dusk, typically around 8:30 p.m. Fee: free with Gardens admission or membership or entry after 5 p.m. $10/adult; $5/child (ages 6-12). Bring your blankets and chairs. www.callawaygardens.com

Saturday

19th Annual Denim and Diamonds Concert

Featuring The Charlie Daniels Band, Travis Tritt and The Marshall Tucker Band. Proceeds benefit Columbus Hospice and Columbus Hospice of Alabama. Tickets $42.50. Doors open 7 p.m. Showtime 8 p.m. Columbus Civic Center. https://civiccenter.columbusga.gov/events

Sunday

Father’s Day Blues Festival

Fountain City Father’s Day Blues Festival featuring Sir Charles Jones, Latimore, Pokey Bear, Tucka, TK Soul, Calvin Richardson and Bishop Bullwinkle. Hosted by Lightfoot. 6 p.m. doors open/7 p.m. showtime. $52-$82. Civic Center. https://civiccenter.columbusga.gov/events

