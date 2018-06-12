Thursday
The Fox on the Fairway
A tribute from Ken Ludwig (Lend Me A Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo) to the great English farces of the 1930s and ‘40s. It takes audiences on a hilarious romp which begins as Quail Valley Country Club prepares to take on arch rival Crouching Squirrel in the annual Inter-Club golf tournament. With a sizable wager at stake, the contest plays out amidst three love affairs, a disappearing diamond, objectionable sweaters and an exploding vase. This is a “Bring Your Own Dinner” Theatre Production. $5-$17. 7:30 p.m. Riverside Theatre Complex. 706-507-8444
Friday-Saturday
The Addams Family
Features an original story and it’s every father’s nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. $12-$20. 7:30 p.m. nightly. Riverside Theatre Complex, 706-507-8444. theatre.columbusstate.edu
Friday
Annual Juneteenth Western
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Gamma Tau Omega Chapter Sisters Inc. will hold its Annual Juneteenth Western Dinner, Dance and Raffle. $40 admission. Raffle tickets $1. Cash prizes. Featuring DJ Chip. Columbus Convention and Trade Center. 706-561-9861
Summer Movies on the Beach
Every Friday night at Robin Lake Beach enjoy a movie under the stars. The movie “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” begins at dusk, typically around 8:30 p.m. Fee: free with Gardens admission or membership or entry after 5 p.m. $10/adult; $5/child (ages 6-12). Bring your blankets and chairs. www.callawaygardens.com
Saturday
19th Annual Denim and Diamonds Concert
Featuring The Charlie Daniels Band, Travis Tritt and The Marshall Tucker Band. Proceeds benefit Columbus Hospice and Columbus Hospice of Alabama. Tickets $42.50. Doors open 7 p.m. Showtime 8 p.m. Columbus Civic Center. https://civiccenter.columbusga.gov/events
Sunday
Father’s Day Blues Festival
Fountain City Father’s Day Blues Festival featuring Sir Charles Jones, Latimore, Pokey Bear, Tucka, TK Soul, Calvin Richardson and Bishop Bullwinkle. Hosted by Lightfoot. 6 p.m. doors open/7 p.m. showtime. $52-$82. Civic Center. https://civiccenter.columbusga.gov/events
Comments