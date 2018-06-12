Plan Ahead

June 17, 2 p.m.; June 19-23, 10 a.m.
James and the Giant Peach
A young boy who befriends a colony of eccentric giant bugs who live inside a gigantic peach and travels around the world. James and the Giant Peach explores themes of new found family, standing up to cruel people and the frightening but exciting period that is childhood. A delightfully offbeat adaption of the classic adventure, this play has been tickling audiences with its fantastical adventure for generations. $5-$10 Riverside Theatre Complex. 706-507-8444
June 21
Columbus Museum Concert Series
Throughout the summer, the arts collide with music provided by local and regional bands and free guided tours of the Museum’s collection provided by staff and docents. Bring a picnic dinner or purchase on from one of the featured food truckers. This concert will feature Don Tipton. Free. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. 706-748-2562
Summer SOULstice Yoga
River Flow Yoga and Wellness will host Summer SOULstice yoga class to celebrate the beginning of summer, the beautiful river and the growing health and wellness community. Take a one hour yoga class in the garden space of the Rivermill Event Center. All levels or no experience welcome. $10. Proceeds benefit the Chattahoochee River Conservancy. Arrive before 7 p.m. (gates open at 6:30 p.m.), wear comfortable workout clothes, come hydrated and bring yoga mat and towel. (Natural bug spray is also advised.) www.riverflowyogacolumbus.com
June 22
Summer Movies on the Beach
Every Friday night at Robin Lake Beach enjoy a movie under the stars. The movie “The Lego Ninjago Movie” begins at dusk, typically around 8:30 p.m. Free with Gardens admission or membership or entry after 5 p.m. $10/adult; $5/child (ages 6-12). Bring your blankets and chairs. www.callawaygardens.com
June 23-24
Purple and Gold Golf Tournament
The Lambda Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. announces its 39th Annual Purple and Gold Golf Tournament. This medal play tournament will have double shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on both days with flighting after the first day’s play. Cost per participant is $125 which includes cart, refreshments and Friday night reception. This annual event benefits the scholarship goals for the local and national organization. This year, graduating seniors will share $12,500 adding to over 295 recipents and $435,000 given over the past. The tournament will be held at the Ft. Benning Golf Course. 706-326-5668
June 23
Save the Date: Independence Day Celebration
Flo Rida, 3 Doors Down and Big & Rich will perform on York Field during Fort Benning’s annual Independence Celebration, hosted by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. The Independence Celebration will be bigger and better than ever, with two concert stages and more fireworks. The event is free and open to the public. Visit benning.armymwr.com for more info.
