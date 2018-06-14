Family day means food, fun and music on four stages

Historically known as Family Day in the Park, you know what the 32nd Annual Family Day Music Festival means:
▪ Families.
▪ Enjoying music.
▪ In a festival environment that includes food, a Kids Zone and a whole lot fun.
Sponsored by WFXE-Foxie 105, WKZJ-K92.7, WEAM-Praise 100.7, WOKS-AM1340 and WIOL FM/AM ESPN Sports and CBS Sports radio, the event is best known for bringing exciting musical acts to beautiful Woodruff Riverfront park, on the Columbus State University campus and overlooking the Chattahoochee River.
The fun starts at 3 p.m., runs until 8 p.m., and all music and food is free.
These are the four musical stages:
▪ R&B stage: The headliner is RL, lead singer of the group Next. His hits include “We Can’t Be Friends,” “The Best Man I Can Be,” “Good Man” and “Got Me a Model.” Other acts on the R&B stage include Bobby V, Sentury and DSOS Band.
▪ Hip Hop Stage: The headliner is Keke Palmer, who’s also an actress who you may have seen in “Akeelah and the Bee,” “Medea’s Family Reunion” and Barbershop 2” or numerous TV shows including “Masters of Sex” and “Real Husbands of Holywood.” Her singles include “You Got Me” and “Dance Alone.” Other acts on the Hip Hop Stage include Lil Donald and Summerella.
▪ Southern Soul Stage: The headliner is Willie Clayton, the Chicago Blues singer whose hit songs include “Never Too Late,” “I Wanna Be Where You Are,” “Tell Me” and “We Both Grown.” The other act on the Southern Soul stage is Raven Salve.
▪ Gospel Stage: The headliner is Houston native Zacardi Cortez, whose studio albums include “The Introduction” and “REloaded.” Other acts on The Gospel Stage include Micheal Stuckey and Joshua Rogers.
Bring your lawn chairs!
IF YOU GO
What: Family Day Music Festival
When: 3-8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Woodruff Park, 1000 Bay Ave.
Cost: Free
Comments