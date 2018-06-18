Plan Ahead

June 27
Community Health Fair
Virginia College in Columbus will host a Community Health Fair with a variety of health-related checks and activities for all ages. There will be refreshments and an opportunity to give blood at the on-site blood drive. Prizes. Attendees will also be allowed to explore programs offered at Virginia College. Free and open to the public. 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. 5601 Veterans Parkway. 762-207-1600
AMC Summer Movie Camp
Get admission to a kid-friendly movie and a KidsPack for $4 every Wednesday. Movie “Ferdinand”. 10 a.m. Ritz 13 Theatre only. www.amctheatres.com/summer-movie-camp
June 28
The Fox on the Fairway
The Department of Theatre at CSU kicks off its summer series with “The Fox on the Fairway”, a tribute from Ken Ludwig to the great English farces of the 1930s and ‘40s, The Fox on the Fairway takes audiences on a hilarious romp which begins as Quail Valley Country Club prepares to take on arch rival Crouching Squirrel in the annual Inter-Club golf tournament. With a sizable wager at stake, the contest plays out amidst three love affairs, a disappearing diamond, objectionable sweaters and an exploding vase. This is a bring your own dinner Dinner Theatre. Tickets are $5-$17. 7:30 p.m. Reserve a table or booth by calling the box office at 706-507-8444. Riverside Theatre, 10th St. and Bay Ave. columbusstate.edu/theatre
June 29-June 30
The Addams Family
Features an original story, and it’s every father’s nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. $12-$20 7:30 p.m. nightly. Riverside Theatre Complex, 706-507-8444. theatre.columbusstate.edu
June 29
Summer Movies on the Beach
Every Friday night at Robin Lake Beach enjoy a movie under the stars. The movie “Spiderman: Homecoming” begins at dusk, typically around 8:30 p.m. Free with Gardens admission or membership or entry after 5 p.m. $10/adult; $5/child (ages 6-12). Bring your blankets and chairs. www.callawaygardens.com
June 30
Young Eagle
Take a free airplane flight. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Columbus Metropolitan Airport, 3520 W. Britt David Road. Free. Ages 8-17. Ken Sines, 706-323-0570.
