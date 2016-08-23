ToDo

August 23, 2016 4:50 PM

ToDo this weekend: The Grand Whitewater Paddle, Country’s Midnight Express 5K and Lewis Black concert

Thursday

St. EOM’s Pasaquan

The Columbus Museum, along with Columbus State, will celebrate the St. EOM’s Pasaquan exhibition. Karen Patterson, a curator at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Wisconsin, will speak about the visionary artist behind Pasaquan, Eddoe Owens Martin, and his impact as a visionary art environment. Free. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. www.columbusmuseum.com

Trios by Brahms and Beethoven

Join Lisa Oberlander, clarinet, and her colleagues pianist Alexander Kobrin and cellist Wendy Warner for an afternoon of trios by Beethoven and Brahms. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall, 900 Broadway. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music

Friday

Nautique USA National Wake Surf Championships

The All Star Game of the World Series of Wake Surfing. 8 a.m.- 8p.m. today; 8 a.m.-6 p .m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday. Callaway Gardens, Robin Lake Beach. Callaway admission: $20/adult; $10/child (6-12); children five and younger/free. Annual passholders/free.

‘The Grand’

Whitewater rafting, paddle boarding champions, live music and cold beer presented by The Georgia Conservatory, Whitewater Express and Uptown Columbus. Event times vary all weekend. Columbus RiverWalk. Prices vary with discounted whitewater rafting. georgiaconservancy.org/thegrand

Saturday

YOGC Season Kick-off

Current and future YOGC (Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus) musicians will enjoy food, games, prizes, ice cream and rehearsals. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at CSU’s Schwob School of Music, RiverCenter. www.yogc.org

Country’s Midnight Express 5K

The annual event includes awards, live music, T-shirt and food. 11:59 p.m.-Sunday 1 a.m. Country’s Barbecue, 3137 Mercury Drive. $20 www.countrysbarbecue.com/events/

Young Eagle

Take a free airplane flight. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Columbus Metropolitan Airport, 3520 W. Britt David Road. Free. Ages 8-17. Ken Sines, 706-323-0570.

Wicked Summer Social

An end-of-summer party featuring live, acoustic music and perfectly paired food & drink courtesy of Wicked Hen and Omaha Brewing. For those 21 and up. 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m. $20. Downtown Columbus. wickedsummersocial.brownpapertickets.com/

Lewis Black

The Emperor’s New Clothes-The Naked Truth Tour, 7:30 p.m. Lewis Black is a passionate performer who is more of an outraged optimist than a mean-spirited curmudgeon. RiverCenter in Uptown Columbus. $39. www.rivercenter.org

‘Welcome to Monster High’

Carmike Cinema will have one showing only of “Welcome to Monster High.” The story is targeted to young girls presented with a behind-the-scenes look at the partnership with Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation. 10 a.m. at the Ritz 13, 1683 Whittlesey Road. Jhalecky@carmike.com

Punt, Pass and Kick at Fort Benning

Annual NFL competition for kids ages 6-15 in which all participants receive a certificate signed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. 10 a.m. French Field, Fort Benning. Free. Register at Parent Central. 706-545-2079 or benningmwr.com

YOGC Kick-off

The 2016-2017 Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus season Kick-Off. Food, games, prizes and rehearsals. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. ypgc.org

Sunday

Earl Coleman and Friends

Baritone Earl Coleman is joined by CSU colleagues Susan Hoskins, piano and Wendy Warner, cello, to present an afternoon of music from England and the U.S. 4 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall, 900 Broadway. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music

Columbus Comic Book Show

Comics, toys, movies, flight simulaters, exhibits, costumed characters and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Coca-Cola Space Science Center, 701 Front Ave. $4. www.ccssc.org

Jazz on the River Concert

Local, regional and national jazz acts. 6-9 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Woodruff Riverfront Park, 1000 Bay Ave. Free. www.foxie105fm.com

ToDo

