CSU presents ‘Pinkalicious The Musical’

How can you not want to see a show featuring dancing cupcakes?
The Columbus State University Department of Theatre is presenting “Pinkalicious The Musical,” a delicious comedy at the Riverside Theatre Complex Thursday through Sunday.
Director Brenda Ito said the show, performed by CSU students, is based on the popular children’s book series written by award-winning, best-selling author and illustrator Victoria Kann. The book for this show was co-written by her sister, Eizabeth Kann and the music and lyrics are by John Gregor.
The story is about a girl who can’t stop eating pink cupcakes. Her love for the treat results in a visit to the doctor’s office where she is diagnosed with Pinkititis, a malady that turns her body a bright shade of pink.
She loves it but it proves to be a problem. For example, she is attacked by birds and bees that believe she is a pink flower while walking through a garden.
The show is about learning the power of self control and the importance of moderation.
Ito said there is an anti-bullying theme as well.
“The play works for both boys and girls,” she said.
While aimed at elementary school children, Ito said others may also get a kick out of the show, especially those who have read the books.
“The songs feature some very witty lyrics,” Ito said. “’Pinkalicious’ is a very fast-paced show.”
It runs about 55 minutes.
Though the show has been performed in Columbus before, this is the first time for CSU.
“The actors have had a lot of fun with it,” Ito said.
Ito said it is interesting that Amber Dickerson, who earned a theater degree at CSU, is currently playing the lead role in Pinkalicious with a theater group off Broadway in New York City. She has done a national tour with the show. Dickerson said she is “tickled pink” to be in the cast.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
If you go
What: “Pinkalicious The Musical”
Where: Columbus State University Riverside Theatre Complex, 6 W 10th St. c
When: Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Admission: Tickets for adults are $10, $5 for children and $8 for senior citizens and military. The box office is open noon-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and an hour before the show. Call 706-507-8444 or visit theatre.columbusstate.edu.
Comments