ToDo this weekend: Hot Air Balloon Festival and hip hop concert

Thursday
Composer Ricardo Zohn-Muldoon
Chamber works by Pulitzer Prize nominee Ricardo Zohn-Muldoon, guest artist, performing with Schwob faculty performers. 7:30 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
Street Dance
Grand opening of White Water Avenue in Phenix City. Live music, gourmet food trucks, adult beverages and play are for the kids. Lazer Light Show from top of the parking garage. Open house 6-7:30 p.m.; Dance 7-9:30 p.m. Free. Off 13th Street bridge connecting Phenix City and Columbus. 334-291-4719.
Friday
Seniors in Action Labor Day Picnic
Celebrate the official end of summer with an indoor picnic. BBQ chicken, potato salad and more. Wear your red, white and blue. Bingo will follow. Noon. Frank Chester Center, 1441 Benning Drive. $5. 706-653-4964
First Friday Art Walk
Artists, artisans and crafters. Family friendly. 4:30-10 p.m. Meet at 1100 block of Broadway in Uptown. Free.
No Shame Theatre
Go see a late-night showcase of fresh new works to include improv, music, comedy and more. 10:30 p.m. Springer Opera House, 103 10th St. $5. 18 and older only. www.springeroperahouse.org
‘Pinkalicious the Musical’
“Pinkalicious” can’t stop eating pink cupcakes. Her indulgence causes an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe. 10 a.m. Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday. CSU Riverside Theatre, 6 W. 10th St. $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and military and $5 for children. 706-507-8444
Sky High Hot Air Balloon Festival
Enjoy live music, beach activities and hot air balloons at this annual event. 9 a.m. until dusk Friday-Sunday. Schedules and prices vary by day. Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain. 1-877-686-7114 or www.callawaygardens.com
Saturday
Kings and Queens of Hip Hop
Featuring DMX, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Scarface, Trina, Ying Yang Twins and Juvenile. 7:30 p.m. Columbus Civic Center. $32.50-$97.50. Parking $5. 1-800-745-3000
Market Days
Visit Market Days on Broadway for fresh produce, baked goods, arts and crafts and more. 9 a.m.-noon every Saturday of the year. Downtown on Broadway. Prices vary. www.uptowncolumbusga.com
Wine Tasting
Selection of wine including a buffet. $30. Reservations only. 6 p.m. Carriage and Horses, 607 Butts Mill Road, Pine Mountain, Ga. carriageandhorses.net/events/
Pool Celebration
Red, White and Cool pool celebration with music, food, games and activities. Local DJ poolside. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. FDR State Park, Liberty Bell Pool. $1-$5 plus $5 parking. www.gastateparks.org
Summer Hike
Join Pine Mountain Trail Association guides for a 2.9-mile ramble along Sawtooth Trail. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Bring water and snack. Meet at Pine Mountain’s Mollyhugger Hill parking lot. Ends at Fox Den Cove. Ages 8 and up. Free. 706-663-4858
Red Fox Fun Run
Run like a fox on this campground course. Open to all ages. Must pre-register and pre-pay. Meet at Lake Delanor Boathouse, FDR State Park. $10-$25. $5 parking. 706-663-4858
Sunday
Blue Morpho Butterfly Month
Every September, the Day Butterfly Center plays host to hundreds of tropical butterflies. This year is on trend to boast the highest population of Blue Morphos in the world. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 30. Included with regular admission. Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain. 1-877-686-7114 or www.callawaygardens.com
