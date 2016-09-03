Labor Day events in the Chattahoochee Valley

2:02 New sculpture graces riverwalk near old Eagle & Phenix Mill Pause

1:32 Ruby Dee Cobb Talks About Losing Sons To Gun Violence

1:48 Joel Alvis of First Presbyterian Church

13:52 Sit down interview with legendary broadcaster Brent Musburger on eve of opener at Auburn

4:23 Sonny Coulter on Race and Phenix City politics

2:59 Sonny Coulter on Phenix City and Columbus

2:05 Sideline Superstars: A band creates friendship between two drum majors

1:15 Defense attorney says he has videotape evidence that his client was not at the scene of Deonn Carter shooting

3:42 Prep Spotlight: Columbus OL William Nana-Fabu

1:08 Columbus State issues "All Clear" for Clearview Hall and surrounding area