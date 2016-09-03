Labor Day events in the Chattahoochee Valley

Monday, Sept. 5
Labor Day Mini-Camp
Enjoy crafts, activities and history lessons about our nation. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For ages 5-11. Limited spots. National Infantry Museum, 1775 Legacy Way. $10. 706-653-9234 ext. 5849
Labor Day at Florence Marina State Park
All-day activities, snake and reptile displays, boat tours, contests, crafts and more. 10 a.m. Florence Marina State Park, 218 Florence Road, Omaha, Ga. $5 parking. gastateparks.org
Old Seale Courthouse Labor Day Fair
Live music, barbecue, amusements, chili cook-off, eating contests, pony rides and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 91 Longview St., Seale, Ala. Free admission and parking.
Labor Day Classic 10K
Sponsored by Big Dog Running Co. 6 a.m./registration; 7:30 a.m./start time. Starts at Nissan Headquarters on Whittlesey Road and runs south via Veterans Parkway finishing in Uptown at Big Dog. Proceeds to benefit Mercy Med. Early packet pick-up 1-6 p.m. on Sunday. $30-$40. www.bigdogrunning.com
Comments