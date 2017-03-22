Movie guide: Capsule listings

Ratings by the Motion Picture Association of America are: (G) for general audiences; (PG) parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; (PG-13) parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; (R) restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; (NC-17) no one 17 and younger admitted.
Capsule reviews are by Kenneth Turan (K.Tu.), Justin Chang (J.C.), Rebecca Keegan (R.K.), Mark Olsen (M.O.) and other reviewers. Compiled by Kevin Crust.
OPENING IN HOLLYWOOD THIS WEEK
"American Anarchist" - Filmmaker Charlie Siskel examines William Power, who in 1970 at age 19 wrote "The Anarchist Cookbook," a controversial manifesto on home-brewed explosives. NR. (1:20)
"Bokeh" - On vacation in Iceland, a young American couple wake up one morning to find everyone else has disappeared. With Maika Monroe and Matt O'Leary. Written and directed by Geoffrey Orthwien and Andrew Sullivan. (1:32) NR.
"CHIPS" - Dax Shepard wrote, directed and stars with Michael Pena in this reboot of the late 1970s television series about California Highway Patrolmen. Based on the TV series created by Rick Rosner. With Rosa Salazar, Adam Brody, Kristen Bell, Vincent D'Onofrio. (1:40) R.
"Diamond Cartel" - Betrayal and double crosses emerge after a brutal gangster attempt to buy the Star of East diamond from a Hong Kong triad. With Armand Assante, Peter O'Toole, Oliver Gruner, Tommy "Tiny" Lister, Michael Madsen and Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa. Written by Salamat Mukhammad-Ali, Margaret Bachaev and Dauren Mussa. Directed by Mukhammed-Ali. (1:40) NR.
"Dig Two Graves" - Three moonshiners offer to bring back a teenage girl's brother from the dead at a gruesome price. With Ted Levine, Samantha Isler, Danny Goldring. Written and directed by Hunter Adams. (1:25) NR.
"Frantz" - The arrival of a young Frenchman in a small German town shortly after World War I intrigues a young woman who lost her fiance in battle. With Pierre Niney, Paula Beer, Ernst Stotzner, Marie Gruber, Johann Von Bulow. Written and directed by Francois Ozon, loosely based on a film by Ernst Lubitsch. In French and German. (1:53) PG-13.
"Life" - An international crew investigate the first signs of extraterrestrial life on Mars. With Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare, Olga Dihovichnaya. Written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick. Directed by Daniel Espinosa. (1:43)
"Metamorphoses" - A modern retelling of the story by Ovid features a young woman whose interaction with the gods begins with a ride from a charismatic trucker. With Amira Akili, Sebastien Hirel, Melodie Richard. Written and directed by Christophe Honore. (1:42) NR.
"Saban's Power Rangers" - After learning the globe is under threat from an alien force, five teens join together to form a resistance. With Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Becky G, Ludi Lin, Bryan Cranston. Written by John Gatins; story by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless and Michele Mulroney & Kieran Mulroney, based upon "Power Rangers" created by Haim Saban and Toei Company Ltd. Directed by Dean Israelite. (2:04) PG-13.
"Walk of Fame" - Romantic comedy set against the backdrop of a mercurial acting teacher's class. Scott Eastwood, Laura Ashley Samuels, Malcolm McDowell. Written and directed by Jesse Thomas. (1:33) NR.
"Wilson" - Woody Harrelson plays a caustic, eccentric man who discovers he has a teenage daughter. With Laura Dern, Judy Greer, Cheryl Hines, Isabella Amara. Written by Daniel Clowes. Directed by Craig Johnson. (1:34) R.
CRITICS' CHOICES
"The Founder" - Michael Keaton gives a performance of ratty, reptilian brilliance as Ray Kroc, the American salesman who turned a California burger stand into the global fast-food behemoth that is McDonald's, in John Lee Hancock's shrewd and satisfyingly fat-free biopic. (J.C.) PG-13.
"I Am Not Your Negro" - As directed by the gifted Raoul Peck, this documentary on James Baldwin uses the entire spectrum of movie effects to create a cinematic essay that is powerful and painfully relevant. (K.Tu.) NR.
"La La Land" - Starring a well-paired Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, writer-director Damien Chazelle's tuneful tribute to classic movie musicals is often stronger in concept than execution, but it's lovely and transporting all the same. (J.C.) PG-13.
"Land of Mine" - Explosive devices that can detonate at any moment are intrinsically dramatic, and this Danish World War II film makes good use of that plot mechanism, but it has a whole lot more going for it as well. (K.Tu.) R.
"Manchester by the Sea" - Powerful, emotional filmmaking that leaves a scar, Kenneth Lonergan's drama starring Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams is both heartbreaking and heartening, a film that just wallops you with its honesty, its authenticity, and its access to despair. (K.Tu.) R.
Moonlight"Moonlight" - Superb filmmaking and an exceptional level of emotional honesty universalizes a very specific coming-of-age experience, that of a gay black man growing from child to adult starting in 1980s Miami's crack cocaine epidemic years. (K.Tu.) R.
"My Life as a Zucchini" - This fine Swiss stop-motion animation feature is short, but oh so satisfyingly bittersweet, an example of pure movie magic on more than one level. (K.Tu.) PG-13.
"The Other Half" - Canadian filmmaker Joey Klein's impressive feature debut is a granular depiction of trauma, illness and protectiveness disguised as a love story and guided by a pair of intense portrayals from Tatiana Maslany and Tom Cullen. (Robert Abele) NR.
"Personal Shopper" - Kristen Stewart gives her most accomplished screen performance to date in Olivier Assayas' shivery paranormal thriller - a haunted-house movie, a murder mystery and, in many ways, Assayas' most surprising film yet about the anxieties of modern life. (J.C.) R.
"Raw" - A gross-out that goes down like a delicacy, Julia Ducournau's exquisitely grisly writing-directing debut finds a ripe pubescent metaphor in the tale of a French teenager who develops an unexpected taste for human flesh. (J.C.) R.
