List of DVD release dates for May 29 and beyond

Tribune News Service

May 29, 2018 04:00 AM

Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:

MAY

29: I'm Dying Up Here: Season One

JUNE

5: A Wrinkle in Time

5: Death Wish

5: The Hurricane Heist

5: Every Day

5: Gringo

5: Thoroughbreds

5: Delirium

5: Devil's Gate

5: Freak Show

5: South Park: The Complete Twenty-First Season

5: The Last Ship: Season 4

8: Life in 12 Bars

12: I Can Only Imagine

12: Tomb Raider

12: Sherlock Gnomes

12: Love, Simon

12: The Strangers: Prey at Night

12: Loveless

12: An Ordinary Man

12: Orange Is the New Black: Season Five

12: Power

12: Suits: Season Seven

12: The Humanity Bureau

12: Will & Grace

