List of DVD release dates for May 29 and beyond

Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
MAY
29: I'm Dying Up Here: Season One
JUNE
5: A Wrinkle in Time
5: Death Wish
5: The Hurricane Heist
5: Every Day
5: Gringo
5: Thoroughbreds
5: Delirium
5: Devil's Gate
5: Freak Show
5: South Park: The Complete Twenty-First Season
5: The Last Ship: Season 4
8: Life in 12 Bars
12: I Can Only Imagine
12: Tomb Raider
12: Sherlock Gnomes
12: Love, Simon
12: The Strangers: Prey at Night
12: Loveless
12: An Ordinary Man
12: Orange Is the New Black: Season Five
12: Power
12: Suits: Season Seven
12: The Humanity Bureau
12: Will & Grace
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Comments