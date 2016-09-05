Northside High student dies after being hit by vehicle on Bradley Park

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says Justin Patrick Johanson, 15, was struck by a vehicle and killed early Sunday morning.
Bryan said Freeman Worley, the chief deputy coroner, pronounced the Northside High School student dead on the scene at 4 a.m.
The cause of death was given as blunt force trauma. There will be an autopsy.
The incident occurred in the area of Bradley Park Drive and River Road.
Johanson had no identification on him.
Johanson was wearing a T-shirt and what appeared to be swimming trunks.
The case is under investigation.
Anyone with information should contact Columbus police.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments