Columbus NAACP gears up for election of new officers

The 2016 U.S. presidential election dominates much of the national news these days, but there’s another election much closer to home that also is soon approaching.
On Nov. 12, the Columbus branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will hold elections in the Rothschild Room of the Columbus Public Library, 3000 Macon Road. Polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., allowing members to vote for president and at-large members of the executive committee.
In order to vote in a branch election, a person must be a member of that branch in good standing 30 days prior to the election, according to a letter released by Margaret Jenkins, assistant secretary of the local branch. A form of identification is required. The positions up for election are president, first vice president, second vice president, third vice president, secretary, assistant secretary, treasurer, assistant treasurer and members at-large to the executive committee, said President Tonza Thomas, who is running for her second term.
Thomas said candidates vying for office must be members of the NAACP as of April 1, and candidate consent forms were distributed at general membership meetings for those interested in running. She said the branch has about 193 members and the secretary’s letter was mailed to all members for which the branch has addresses.
On Saturday, at 10 a.m., a nominating committee will be selected during a general membership meeting in the Rothschild Room of the Macon Road library, Thomas said. The committee will review all candidate consent forms and choose a slate of candidates. All members whose memberships are current as of 30 days prior to the meeting date can be elected to the nominating committee.
On Oct. 8, at 10 a.m., another meeting will be held in the A.K.A. Room of the Mildred Terry Library, 640 Veterans Parkway. At that meeting, there will be a report from the nominating committee, receipt of nominations by petition, and election of the election supervisory committee. In order to sign a nominating petition, or be elected to the election supervisory committee, a member must be current as of 30 days prior to the October meeting.
If a run-off election becomes necessary, it will be held no less than ten days after the original election.
